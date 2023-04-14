Yunbao Entertainment announced today (4/14) that it will launch the Nintendo Switch transplant version of the PS4 action role-playing game “Dongjia Magic City eX+” on the Nintendo Switch platform on July 13 “Dongjia Fantasy City eX+ for Nintendo Switch” Traditional Chinese version/Korean version.

NIHON FALCOM’s first modern-day action V “Dongqi Fantasy Metropolis eX+” is now grandly landing on Nintendo Switch! This work is based on the PS4 version of “Dongjia Fantasy City eX+” launched in 2016. In addition to optimizing various operations, it also has built-in high-speed games that have been highly acclaimed in the “Track” series and “Ys” series. model! In addition, all the additional content that has been released in the past, such as costumes and accessories for each character, and various item sets that are helpful for playing the game, are also included!

The first batch of purchase bonus “Dongjia Magic City Complete Works”

Starting with the opening song “Seize the day” and the ending song “all is a lie”, it includes all 87 songs used in the main game of “Dongjia Fantasy City” and “Dongjia Fantasy City eX+”! This is the full game soundtrack in a four-piece pack in a special case.

Pre-order to buy the download version and enjoy 10% OFF!

From the start of pre-ordering for this game to the day before the release date, 23:59 (local time) on July 12, 2023, pre-order the download version of “Dongqi Magic City eX+ for Nintendo Switch” in Nintendo eShop, and you can enjoy a limited-time discount. Special price pre-order with 10% OFF.

10% OFF discount period

From the reservation start date to July 12, 2023 (Wed) 23:59 (local time)

“Dongqian Magic City eX+ for Nintendo Switch” opening video

prelude

──On that day, the original “daily life” was torn apart. A 17-year-old ordinary high school student “Tokisaka Kaoru” who lived in Dugong City, a suburb of Dongjiao, encountered an incident on his way home from work one day.

Hiiragi Asuka──I was transferred in April as a returning child. As the class monitor, she has a good appearance and a lively personality, and she is very popular. Guang happened to see her being entangled by bad elements, as if she was about to be taken somewhere.

“Why is it at this time…!” Although Guang couldn’t help being speechless, he still made up his mind to chase them into the dark alley.

What he saw there was–it was not like the real world, a frighteningly beautiful space, and a bad boy who was almost swallowed up by unknown weirdness… and “she”, who took out a handful out of nothing and emitted it like a will-o’-the-wisp. Blue Light’s “Sword”──

Introduction to the main characters

Tokisaka Kou

CV: Shintaro Asanuma

Age: 17 years old

Soul Device: Gears of Fury

“…Really, I just got off work after get off work.”

A second-year high school student attending “Moromiya Gakuen”. Although his attitude is a little cold, he is still kind to people, and he is an ordinary student that can be seen everywhere these days. I don’t usually belong to a specific club, and I do various part-time jobs at the same time. Once I see someone in trouble, I can’t help but want to lend a helping hand, and sometimes I get involved in trouble because of it.

One day, when he saw Asuka being entangled by vicious bad elements, he directly intervened regardless of the surrounding situation.

Hiiragi Asuka

CV: Shimamura Yuu

Age: 17 years old

Soul Device: Heart of the Fire Phoenix

“──I’ll say it again. Please don’t intervene.”

Guang’s classmate. As the class monitor, he is a returned child who just came back from the United States.Excellent appearance, excellent grades, excellent motor nerves, and excellent conditions in all aspects, but she is not proud of it, she has a very hearty personality, and her classmates trust her very much

──But these are just appearances. She seems to be ordered by a certain organization to investigate events related to other worlds every night…

Ikushima sky

CV: Ai Kakuma

Age: 15 years old

Soul Device: Fist of Courage

“As long as you have this ‘power’──you can definitely help your senior sister!”

A first-year student who belongs to the karate club and is Kou’s junior. She is a simple and serious girl. Her father is the master of the ancient school of karate “Ikushima-ryu”, and she herself has been quite talented in martial arts since she was a child. When I was in high school, I left my hometown and came to Dongjiao to live in a dormitory.

She is busy training herself in the karate club on weekdays, but because of her too strong strength and consistent straightforward personality, there is friction between her and the senior members who were originally quite good.

Shinomiya Yuki

CV: Daiki Yamashita

Age: 16

Soul Device: Cross Scepter

“Call me ‘excellent’? You should call me a genius, right?”

A genius with an IQ of over 180 who is good at writing programs and hacking techniques. At the age of 16, he made a lot of money by developing APP and stocks, and lived leisurely in a high-end apartment alone. He is a first-year student at Morimiya Gakuen, but judging from his attendance at the level where he can barely graduate, he doesn’t care about the world at all.

The divination app “Listen to the Word of the Gods” he developed went viral among young people, but it caused unexpected events.

Mizuki Hokuto

CV: Haruka Yamazaki

Age: 18

Soul Device: Magic Intersection

“May I not be a member of “Zodiac”… but Mizuki Kitato’s “individual” assistance?”

The student council president of Moromiya Academy and the daughter of the large corporation “Hokuto Group”. Although she has a gentle and calm personality, perhaps because of the elite education she received as a successor since she was a child, she is not only good at negotiating, but also outspoken with others. The father who was supposed to inherit the group passed away, and the current chairman—that is, her grandfather Seijuro designated Mizuki as the next successor, causing a series of inheritance disputes among relatives.

She seems to have some information about the existence of the “other world” and the organization Asuka belongs to.

Shio Takahata

CV: Kosuke Torikai

Age: 18

Soul Device: Deadly Sword

“──How did you acquire that power?”

The number one delinquent boy in Dugong Academy. He is tall and unbeatable in a fight. Taciturn and straightforward, he never fights unreasonably, and usually doesn’t hang out on the streets looking for fun when he has nothing to do. In the past, he led the bad organization “BLAZE” and was highly admired by the members, but he no longer served as the leader because of an incident a year ago.

Later, it was rumored that the organization had been disbanded, but recently there have been many incidents of causing trouble under the name of “BLAZE”.

Jiu Wo Shan Li Yin

CV: Manami Numakura

Age: 17 years old

Soul Device: Wings of Seraphim

“──Let me let you understand how strong the idol’s “attachment” is.”

A high school student idol who is quite popular for her flirtatious behavior and appearance, and belongs to the five-member idol group “SPiKA”. Although it looks frivolous on the outside, in fact, there is a side that refuses to admit defeat and works very hard in private. Every day, he hone himself in order to improve his performance.

When there are other people around, he will thoroughly play the role of “SPiKA” idol, but when he is alone, he seems to reveal his original personality. For those who have seen their true nature, they will simply get along with each other calmly.

Stage Setting / Keyword Introduction

Morimiya City

A central city with a population of about 400,000 people located in the Tama area on the outskirts of Tokio. There are not only large-scale commercial districts, public institutions and office districts that function as sub-centers, but also streetscapes and buildings with a rich history. In terms of public transportation, in addition to Morimiya Station, which includes the three railways of national railways and private railways, there is also a new urban transportation system “Toei Monorail” that traverses Saidama-Tama area-Kanagawa. In the northwest of the urban area is the “Du Gong Memorial Park”.





weird

A hostile unknown existence wandering in another world. There are different types, shapes, and sizes, but life activities such as growth and reproduction cannot be confirmed in any of them, so they are considered to be some kind of spiritual body, or a different-dimensional creature created by an unknown person. Although firearms, knives, and explosives cannot injure him at all, using the “soul device” that appears in the hands of “qualified persons” can indeed cause damage.

soul device

A special armament that manifests from “qualified persons” who have contacted other worlds. The shapes are different, and there is no second identical soul device in this world. Composed of materials from other worlds, it is quite effective when used against monsters that are almost ineffective against physical attacks.

SPEAKER

It has attracted much attention for its powerful singing skills and cute dance steps. It is currently a popular five-member idol group. Originally, it started as a three-member group, including Rian, when it was raised. Last year, after joining two juniors and becoming a five-member system, its popularity began to rise. The signature song “Love Meteor” was selected as the theme song of the TV animation “Magical Girl☆Dream Arisa”, and it became a hot topic of discussion in one fell swoop.

product Overview

Product Name: Dongjia Magic City eX+ for Nintendo Switch

Game type: urban myth action RPG

Supported platforms: Nintendo Switch

Release date: July 13, 2023 (Thu)

Suggested selling price: NTD 1150 / HKD 285

Number of players: 1 person

Game Rating: To be reviewed

Recording language: Voice: Japanese

Subtitles: Traditional Chinese

Developer: NIHON FALCOM CORPORATION

Publisher: Cloud Leopard Entertainment Co., Ltd.

※ The above content is the status at the time of publication, and may be changed without prior notice in the future.

