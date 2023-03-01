Ubisoft announced today that The Division 2 Season 11 Remastered Update is live today. Season 11 of Year 4’s Wildfires brings players the latest targets the SHD has to go after, plus new weapons, new gear, new clothing events, and quality-of-game improvements. All players who own The Division 2: Warlords of New York and subscribe to the Ubisoft+ service will be able to enjoy the exciting content brought by “Battlefield”.

“The Division 2” Season 11 “Catch Fire” Trailer

A new battle emerges

Black Fang and the True Sons form an alliance! With Captain Lewis’ forces now on the SHD side, a new front was drawn. Natalia. Sokorova emerged from the shadows, taking on the role of actively leading Black Fang. The Hunters are also more active in the Capitol, when a new member emerges to assist Black Fang in deciphering the encrypted Hunter drone files.

“Top Hat” Appears

The story of the 11th season and the latest pursuit target “Top Hat” Zack. Beatty related. “Top Hat”, an expert in Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), is tasked with destroying explosives and begins collecting schematics and prototypes of the increasingly unstable Improvised Explosives (IED). This caught the attention of “Black Fangs”, who eventually recruited “Top Hat” into the organization as their own. The SHD is now tasked with gathering intel on the whereabouts of Top Hat. To do this, they must find and eliminate four targets (“Bulky” Charles Crawford, Lieutenant Bantam, “The Damned” Mort Kellogg, and “Auntie” Beatrice Kaplan ). Take these four goals, and the SHD will be able to find the “top hat.” Season 11 is the third and final season of Year 4 of The Division 2.

During the pursuit of “Top Hat”, players will have the opportunity to obtain:

A new equipment group (“Top Specialist”)

A new brand set (“Habsburg Armor”)

A new exotic weapon (“Holy Empire” marksman rifle)

A new exotic piece of equipment (the “Ninja Bike” backpack from The Division 1)

Weapons, Gear, and Cosmetic Items

Season 11 also brings new weapons, new gear, and a host of new cosmetic items to Season 11 Pass holders. In addition, season pass holders will also receive the following premium progression rewards:

12 new weapon skins

11 new gear dyes

Two new masks, one of which is a level 100 reward





“Tom Clancy: The Division 2” is currently on sale on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC platforms, and you can also subscribe to the Ubisoft+ service to play.

© 2020 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Tom Clancy’s, The Division logo, the Soldier Icon, Snowdrop, Ubisoft, and the Ubisoft logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Ubisoft Entertainment in the US and/or other countries.