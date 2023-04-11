Home Technology “Tom Clancy’s XDefiant Extreme Evil Front” will hold CB closed beta next week, this week’s twitch live broadcast qualification | 4Gamers
Ubisoft’s new free first-person shooter game “Tom Clancy’s XDefiant Extreme Evil Front” will open a closed test for about 10 days next week. Players who want to try it should not miss this closed test.

“Bad Front” features 6 vs 6 arenas and linear game modes, such as “Domination” and “Guard”, from various works of Ubisoft, including the free folk camp of “Far Cry 6” and “Watch Dogs 2” The Dedsec camp, the Shadow Squad camp in the works of “Fire Hunting: Extremis”, the Purifier camp in “The Division 1”, and the echelon camp in “Sea of ​​Spy”.

This test will open 14 maps, 5 modes, and the 5 camps mentioned above.

The closed beta period of “Evil Front” is from April 14th to 24th, Taiwan time. There are two ways for players who want to participate in the test. The first is to go to the official website and click “Register” in the upper right corner to register for the lottery. The second is to participate in the official Showcase live broadcast on Twitch at 1 am on April 14, Taiwan time. After hours, the qualifications for the closed beta will be airdropped.

According to the announcement on the official website, those who participated in this test will get a set of gun shapes, which can be brought to the official version.

