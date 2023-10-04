Tomb Raider & Devil May Cry series announced

Netflix is ​​increasing its video game implementations. Next up are two popular IPs, for which the streaming giant has also released the first trailers.

With series like Arcane, Castlevania and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Netflix already has some successful video game implementations in its program and has earned a certain level of trust among gamers. So you can definitely be happy about the announcement of two very hot irons that are in the fire at Netflix. It was already known that the streaming service wanted to work together with Crystal Dynamics and Capcom, but now we have the final certainty in trailer form: Tomb Raider and Devil May Cry get their own series spin-offs!

Finally, one of the most iconic characters in video game history is getting his own show. The ever-popular treasure hunter will soon be going on a big tomb tour on the player of your choice: Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft is the title of the newly announced series. As with other gaming implementations from Netflix, an animation look was chosen here. However, not much is known yet. We don’t know how many episodes the series will contain or when it will be released. Only a “coming soon” at the end of the trailer reveals that we probably won’t have to wait forever for the release. Good this way!

The second big new announcement is also simply marked “Coming soon”: there is also a series adaptation of Capcom’s popular action series Devil May Cry is working at Netflix. However, the trailer doesn’t reveal much: only the protagonist Dante can be seen, who at least looks quite close to his video game role model. Fans of the series should of course have great expectations here: Capcom’s Schnetzel IP, which now has five main parts and an interim reboot attempt, stands for brutal action, liters of red demon soup and cool sayings.

There was already an anime adaptation of Dante’s adventures in 2005, which had strong film noir elements. We are excited to see what awaits us with Netflix’s vision and can hardly wait for the release.

As a video game fan, you can’t complain about the lack of implementation this year. Which series adaptation do you still miss? And which IP should series makers stay away from? Write it to us in the comments.

