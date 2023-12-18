Tons of dead fish wash up on Japanese coasts. Fukushima has nothing to do with it

About 1,200 tons of dead fish, including sardines and mackerel, have been found along the coast of Hakodate city on Japan’s northern island as of December 7. Another large accumulation was discovered about 900 kilometers further south, in the fishing port of Nakiri, in central Japan, on December 13.

Scientists at the Hokkaido Research Organization explained that mass deaths like these can occur due to sudden changes in water temperature or when schools of fish flee from dolphins and other predators.

However, the exact cause behind these unusual deaths remains unclear. Despite initial speculation, the Japanese authorities have ruled out that the accident is linked to the release of water treated by the Fukushima nuclear power plant in the Pacific Ocean, a controversial plan — to the public, not to science — that began in August.

They stressed that no anomalies were detected in the water survey results and expressed concern about the spread of information not based on scientific evidence. Fukushima’s wastewater dump plan has sparked concerns both in Japan and abroad, with criticism from China and South Korea and accusations from Greenpeace that it is using the Pacific Ocean as a landfill.

However, the water has been treated and diluted to such an extent that its levels are well below regulatory limits imposed by the World Health Organization (WHO). In terms of radioactive isotopes, it would be technically safe to drink the water, despite it being salty seawater.

To allay fears, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida even ate sashimi prepared with fish caught off the coast of Fukushimain a symbolic gesture to demonstrate the safety of water.