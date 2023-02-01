Without further explanation, Microsoft announced late yesterday that a slew of games and corresponding DLC ​​will be removed from the Xbox 360 Store on February 7th, including several major classics such as Castle Crasher, Dark Souls and Orange Boxes, as well as exclusive heavy hitters like Blue Dragon and The Lost Odyssey.

The headings this applies to vary slightly between countries, you can see the list for your region via this link. A reasonable guess is that it has something to do with the rights, but luckily most of them are available for physical purchase (discs are still king in the Xbox 360 generation) and games available through the Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X stores (including Blue Dragon and Lost Odyssey) will continue to be sold in these formats.

If you previously owned any games that are now permanently removed, you can still download them, so you don’t lose anything.