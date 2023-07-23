Tony’s love letter…

In recent days the world of music has given a last farewell to Tony Bennett, probably the last true crooner singer of the US traditionwho passed away on Friday 21 July at the age of 96. In this episode of Dentro la Canzone we have therefore decided to pay homage to one of the most influential voices in the history of pop music, telling you the story and the meaning of one of her most iconic songs: I Left My Heart In San Francisco.

Over the years the song has become not only a fixed element in Bennett’s setlist, loudly requested by fans, but also a symbol of the Californian city. In fact, however, Bennett was not from San Francisco, on the contrary, he was born, raised and lived on the opposite coast, in New York, where he also died a few days ago.

The story of I Left My Heart in San Francisco: da Claramae Turner a Tony Bennett

As is often the case with great songs, the story of I Left My Heart In San Francisco it’s downright charming. In fact, the piece was not written by Bennett, who in full respect of the crooner tradition was more of an interpreter than an author. The song was born in 1954 from the four-hand work of George C. Cory, Jr. (who composed the music) e Douglass Cross (who wrote the melancholy text). In fact, the song was originally written for the opera singer Claramae Turner, who began singing it in the same 1954. Turner used to include it in encores, but never recorded it. The fact is that the song changed hands (or rather voice) quickly, and in the 60s, it became inextricably linked to the name of Tony Bennett.

To dispel the fog around the story of this handover, in the pre-internet era, is Tony Bennett’s autobiography called Just Getting Started. The book reveals that Cory and Cross delivered a manuscript of the passage to Ralph Sharon, who was Tony Bennett’s musical director and pianist in the late 1950s. Sharon didn’t give too much weight to the sheet of paper, but she didn’t even throw it away. On the contrary. He put it away in a drawer, where it will remain forgotten for several years.

Luckily that drawer was never emptied

The manuscript resurfaces in 1961, when Sharon is packing for her forthcoming new tour with Bennett. The musician opens a drawer and this sheet comes out about this strange love song about the city of San Francisco. Then the intuition comes to him: “In a few weeks we play at the Fairmont Hotel on Nob Hill in San Francisco, maybe we can play it there”. After all, an old unwritten rule of entertainment states that paying homage to your host city guarantees unconditional applause. Bennett likes the idea and sings for the first time on the date at the Fairmont Hotel I Left My Heart In San Francisco. Audience reaction? Enthusiastic.

Bennett’s autobiography tells that one of the Fairmont’s bartenders, skeptical of the artist’s music, approached him and said: “If you make a record of this song, I’ll buy it”. It was done, the die was cast and another little piece of music history was falling into place.

Tony Bennett’s engraving…

We don’t know if it was actually the bartender’s words that convinced Bennett, the fact is that the singer recorded the song in 1962when I Left My Heart in San Francisco was released as the B-side of Once Upon A Time and Bennett began playing it live throughout the United States. Slowly but surely, it became his most popular song. Effectively I Left My Heart In San Franciscofrom side B, eclipses the same Once Upon A Time chosen as the A-side. Such a huge success that even Columbia Records understand that the single is backwards. In fact, on the new reissue of the same year, the roles are reversed.

To be fair we must say that Tony Bennett was not the first artist to record the song. The first recording of the song dates back to 1960two years before Bennett, by a little-known singer named Ceil Clayton. You can listen to it below.

…and global success

In a short time, Bennett’s version climbed the Hot 100 and, in October 1961, it was at number 19. Not a striking result in itself, except that it remains in the standings for 9 months. And if it’s true that the charts don’t lie, they come as proof of the song’s success due Grammy Awards, one for Record of the Year and the other for Best Male Vocal Performance. Bottom line: give a great song to a great voice and the magic will happen. And magic it was.

Asked for an opinion on the inclusion of I Left My Heart In San Francisco in the National Recording Registrythe music register of songs deemed culturally, historically, or aesthetically important to the way of life in the United States, Bennett said:

“It conveys a sense of nostalgia so poignant that I think it speaks to everyone. I think it’s beautifully crafted and, again, has a universal message, so I’m very grateful that audiences have embraced it for so long.”

The meaning of I Left My Heart In San Francisco by Tony Bennett

The song is a real double love letter. On the one hand, the text reflects the sadness of a life away from the Californian city. On the other hand, there is the fact that the woman he loves lives in that same city, and therefore the suffering is twofold. As much as the protagonist travels between romantic Paris, eternal Rome and modern Manhattan, nothing seems to lift his mood like the return to the city by the bay.

In the text it is possible to notice some cultural references typical of San Francisco, such as the iconic Cable Car and the morning fog that clears as the sun rises.

The loveliness of Paris seems somehow sadly gay

The glory that was Rome is of another day

I’ve been terribly alone and forgotten in Manhattan

I’m going home to my city by the Bay

I left my heart in San Francisco

High on a hill, it calls to me

To be where little cable cars climb halfway to the stars The morning fog may chill the air, I don’t care

My love waits there in San Francisco

Above the blue and windy sea

When I come home to you, San Francisco

Your golden sun will shine for me When I come home to you, San Francisco

Your golden sun will shine for me

Laurie Armstrongvice president of public relations for the San Francisco Convention and Visitors Bureau, went so far as to define the song as “a musical postcard”.

The last song of Tony Bennett’s last concert

That Anthony Dominick Benedetto, his real name, was a talent was clear to everyone from the start. He was the son of two immigrants of Italian origin who had reached the land of opportunity in the late 1800s, Tony Bennett grew up idolizing legendary voices such as Bing Crosby e Nat King Cole. Legend has it that as a teenager, when he worked as a waiter, Bennett sang to customers while waiting tables, leaving them enchanted by his vocal timbre. The music world soon noticed him and in 1965, when he was already an established singer, the endorsement of the crooner singer par excellence arrived, his majesty: Frank Sinatra. In an interview Sinatra said: “To me Tony Bennett is the best singer around. I get emotional when I watch it. I am moved when I listen to it. He is the singer who most of all manages to convey what the composer has in mind, and probably even more ”.

On August 5, 2021, at the historic Radio City Music Hall in New York, two days after his 95th birthday, Tony Bennett gave his career farewell concert. The event saw him on stage with Lady Gaga and, over the course of the evening, he revealed to the world that in 2016 he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. The last song of his last concert will be his own I Left My Heart In San Franciscoamid the tears of the spectators who attended the last crooner’s last performance.

