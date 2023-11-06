Too many beatings, Mark Zuckerberg ends up in hospital

Lying on a hospital bedwearing pajamas of half Moons and stars, Mark Zuckerberg he clenches his fist as if to say “Come on, everything’s ok”.

The CEO of Metathe company that controls Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp, underwent surgery after the rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament.

Zuckerberg injured himself while training for a real MMA fight (mixed martial arts) which was supposed to be held in early 2024. “But now it will be postponed a bit,” Zuck wrote on Instagram. “I still hope to make it as soon as I recover,” she added.

This is not the famous MMA match that he proposed last June Elon Musk. Zuckerberg had initially agreed and for several weeks the fight between the two entrepreneurs had seemed possible. Italy was even ready to host their confrontation in a historic place. But in the end Zuckerberg refused to fight unless the fight was organized by UFC, the American mixed martial arts federation.

Zuckerberg has put the fight with Musk behind him. But he never stopped training.

The founder of Facebook participated in his last May first ju jitsu tournament. In this discipline Zuckerberg achieved the blue belt.

On Instagram, in recent months, the entrepreneur has documented his progress and above all the pain caused by training.

Last September, for example, he published a selfie showing bruises on his face: “I overdid my training,” Zuckerberg wrote at the time.

“I will have to update my avatar” added Zuckerberg, referring to Meta’s new business: the Metaverse populated by digital alter egos of real users. Subjects