Tool bundles from Bosch Professional

Welcome to a new round #TryRatingKeep at techrush. This time there are a total of 5 bundles of saws and matching saw blades from BOSCH Professional to test.

What awaits you?

The compact cordless circular saw GKS 18V 57-2 Professional from Bosch, with right-hand saw blade, is the all-rounder for robust sawing work. Thanks to its powerful motor, it delivers impressive performance with a cutting depth of 57mm for 90° cuts. Optimized for wireless work, it can be used flexibly. The scope of delivery includes two ProCORE18V 5.5Ah batteries, which can offer the same performance as 4Ah standard batteries thanks to the latest cell technology.

The matching Bosch Expert for Wood circular saw blade gets the maximum out of the battery life of the GKS 18V 57-2. The extra-narrow kerf and the aggressive tooth angle reduce friction and thus material removal. This means that less power is required for sawing. Despite its narrow design, the saw blade Expert for Wood offers a first-class service life. It is the ideal saw blade for all types of wood and wood-based materials and fits all standard BOSCH cordless plunge cut and hand-held circular saws.

Summary:

  • 5x BOSCH Professional Cordless Circular Saw GKS 18V 57-2
  • 5x Bosch circular saw blade Expert for Wood
  • Closing date: 05/02/2023 (11 a.m.)

How can you participate?

  • This link takes you to the registration form. Simply fill out, send and keep your fingers crossed!
  • Test the product within 14 days.
  • Then submit a detailed product review for each item (at least 1,000 characters) at www.alternate.de and keep the product.
