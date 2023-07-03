Tool shows annual CO2 emissions from data use by companies

Scientists at Loughborough University have developed an innovative tool called the Data Carbon Ladder. It is intended to support companies in measuring their own CO2 emissions and thus being able to better control them. However, the tool only refers to the consumption of digital data. The research team is said to have recently found out that companies with around 100 full-time employees can cause a total of 2,203 tons of CO2 emissions per year. In this way, they hope to draw more attention to the importance of this “hidden source of carbon footprint” and to more actively promote decarbonization measures.

Hidden 22 tons of CO2 through photos and videos

Professor Ian Hodgkinson of Loughborough Business School told The Independent: “Digital technologies have played and will continue to play a crucial role in the push towards net zero, but we also need to be aware of the hidden data carbon costs connected to society.”

According to The Independent, photos taken with smartphones alone produce 805,083 tonnes of CO2 in the UK every year. The data generated by an average person, including everyday things such as photos, videos, texts and e-mails, would therefore lead to a total of 22 tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year. Data like this is also collected by companies and stored in different data centers around the world in the form of bytes.

Data Carbon Ladder

With the amount of digital data set to double every two years, scientists at Loughborough University have developed a tool called Data Carbon Ladder, which is said to be the first of its kind: “This tool allows companies to determine the carbon footprint of their data-related activities and explore better data approaches to reduce the carbon footprint of their data while lowering carbon emissions,” say the experts.

For example, based on this tool, the researchers were able to calculate that a typical data-driven company with 100 full-time employees can cause around 2,203 tons of CO2 emissions annually. That would equate to 2,600 flights from London to New York.

Glastonbury Festival: 169 terabytes of data consumed

To better illustrate the urgency of the problem, one of the researchers gives a more concrete example: Vodafone’s tool-based data analysis has shown that visitors to the Glastonbury Festival consumed exactly the same amount of data during the five-day event should have, which would have been necessary “to download the Rocket Man film in HD a whopping 400 times per hour”.

Professor Tom Jackson explains what that means in detail: “During Elton John’s Glastonbury performance, the mobile network saw a staggering 450 GB of media uploads. He added: “However, this is just the tip of the iceberg as these captivating images and moments are instantly shared across various social media platforms, amplifying their impact on a global scale.”

AI arms race: Language models could multiply CO2 emissions from search engines

