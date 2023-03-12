We have known for some time that humans already made stone tools a million years ago, to derive various advantages from them. However, a new study led by anthropologists at the Max Planck Institute now seems to suggest that we may not be the only ones tapping into this advanced capability.

The research took place in the National Park of Phang NgaThailand and is based on new analyzes of stone tools used by Javan macaques (Macaca fascicularis). Apparently, these monkeys make a particular use of their crude tools to be able to open nuts and other hard-shelled nuts; these tools, which break in the process and are reassembled, strongly recall many features present in artifacts found in the oldest archaeological sites of East Africa.

“The ability to intentionally create sharp stones is considered a crucial point in human evolution, and understanding how and when this happened is an important question. Our study shows that stone tool making is not unique to humans and our ancestors,said Tomos Proffitt, lead author of the study.

According to the researcher, the usage of stones for processing nuts it is not surprising, since macaques are able to use these tools also to feed on crustaceans and molluscs. By doing so, however, they (accidentally) produce an archaeological record that is intermittent indistinguishable from some hominin artifacts.

These newly discovered stone tools could lead to new hypotheses about how this technology caught on in our earliest ancestors. In fact, researchers believe that the origins could similarly go back to the need to open the shells of walnuts.

An important piece therefore, which broadens our understanding of the use of tools by the first hominids. By the way, did you know that it is thanks to some stone tools that we know about gender roles in the Neolithic?