Top 10 downloadable widgets for iPhone

Widgets are applications that can be displayed directly on the main screen of the smartphone and which make it easier to use the mobile phone. That’s because they deliver immediate information, without needing to connect to the internet or access the apps. Other widgets, on the other hand, allow you to access personalized or specific functions, serve as a reminder or monitor our health.

The iPhone has many widgets pre-installed, which have different and very useful functions. One of the best is for example Apple News, thanks to which you can see the latest news on your home screen. Another is Salute, which counts steps and takes into account calories burned and other health statistics. Another possibility offered by the iPhone is to create custom widgets. This is possible through some apps that can be downloaded. It’s very simple to find them. just go to the App Store. More complicated is choosing the best downloadable products. Reading this article you can have some examples of best widgets to download for the iPhone.

Privacy and movements What is the Maps Timeline, the place where Google knows everything about you: how to use it and how to deactivate it by Emanuele Capone 08 June 2023

For travelers there is Flighty, the app to view flights

For travelers it is essential stay informed about flights. Thanks to an app, it is possible to obtain information on feared delays or canceled flights, but also on arrivals and upcoming flights. This app offers extra security to those who travel often for work or for leisure. Once you download it, it’s hard to do without it.

FootMob, for football fans

Football fans know that it is impossible not to catch up on the rankings and match results. FootMob is perfect because it also contains real-time widgets on the results but also on the upcoming matches. Thanks to this app, you can customize your favorite teams and have real-time notifications during matches. You can also create a favorites list, share content on social networks and participate in football-loving communities.

Weather Radar, a great weather app

A very good one weather app is Weather Radar. You don’t need to subscribe or pay to see radar data and not just simple weather forecasts like tons of free apps on the store offer. Thanks to this app you can see the intensity of precipitation, the direction of the wind and the presence of showers.

Always keep fit with Fitness Totals

Not only health, for those who want to keep fit there’s Fitness Totals which is designed to better display and personalize your physical activity data. The app has many widgets to monitor steps, calories burned and physical activity. Widgets can also be set to see the data on daily, weekly, monthly or even yearly activity.

TV series and films not to be missed with Sofa

This widget is a must-have for any cinephile’s mobile phone. Sofa allows you to never miss a TV series, but also movies and even books and podcasts. It is a customizable widget with nice graphics and you can create lists to keep track of the movies or other content you want to watch.

For those who love to create them there is Widgesmith

WidgetSmith is one of the best choices for those who love to create custom widgets. In this app there are so many to modify to your liking. Users can create and customize widgets to view information such as the date, time, weather, pictures and more.

Tutorial What is Reddit and why is it talked about so much by Giuditta Mosca 15 June 2023

Plant Daddy drives garden lovers crazy

For those with a green thumb, but also for those who are taking care of their plants c’è Plant Daddy. This app is a reminder to water the garden or the pots on the terrace. Furthermore, it also offers the possibility of set the type of plant and suggesting how much water needs depending on the species.

Never forget to drink with WaterMinder

Not everyone remembers to hydrate, even though it is very important to purify the body and fight water retention. Even more essential in the summer, when hydration is key. That’s what WaterMinder is for which has a timer that reminds you to drink throughout the day. Combined with another app like Calorycan monitor the calories introduced.

Read PDFs quickly

Pdf Expert is great for those who want to have a PDF reader handy. With this app you can also add a music PDF for audio files. You can also view the files you’ve just read and select your favorites. This widget must never be missing for those who have documents in their smartphone.