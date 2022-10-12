In addition to the latest remote software update offered by BMW for free for vehicles equipped with BMW Operating System 8 (iDrive 8), a new remote software update for vehicles equipped with BMW Operating System 7 (iDrive 7) will also be available soon. A total of about 3.8 million vehicles are expected to be optimized.

Since 2019, the BMW Group has been able to remotely modify every trip design code in the vehicle’s software, making it one of the first automakers in the world to offer something more sophisticated than a mere navigation map update. The duration of the installation process also sets the benchmark, thanks to a software architecture that has been gradually refined over the past 15 years, enabling BMW to install the updated software on all control units in the vehicle’s onboard network in about 20 minutes. Free upgrades include improvements and extensions to infotainment, driving, drivetrain, driver assistance, comfort and safety features.

1. Easy pure electric journey to your destination – major improvements to the “charging route” in BMW Map

The remote software upgrade brings extensive improvements to the “charging route” function of the BMW Map cloud-based map navigation system, which is available in all-electric models of the BMW Operating System 8. Once the destination is entered, if the vehicle’s current range is insufficient to reach the destination, a route optimized for charging will be calculated. Both the algorithm used here and the calculation speed of the route optimized for charging have been further improved. Important additional information about charging stations is added to the route summary, such as: estimated state of charge on arrival, suggested charging time, and target state of charge for onward journeys.

Process instant data on the go, allowing new charging stations to be automatically added to the trip if any of the originally planned charging stations are no longer available. Where possible, alternative charging routes are also offered to drivers. By default, the system is set up to ensure that the vehicle reaches its final destination with a charge level of at least 10% when charging stops. Customers can now adjust the size of this charging “buffer” if desired. Later, BMW iX3 models with Operating System 7 also benefit from an improved algorithm that enables smarter route planning and faster calculation of routes optimized for charging.

2. BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant has new skills

BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant now has greater visual expressiveness. After the remote software is upgraded, it can be transformed into about 20 different icons for more vivid and dynamic interaction with the intelligent voice assistant. In addition, smart personal assistants can now take on an “expressive” appearance when needed: with a pair of eyes, making them even more lifelike. In this way, clients can now choose between “Harmonious” and “Expressive” visualizations.

The range of active suggestions from the intelligent personal assistant has been expanded to include active cruise control and parking assist functions to improve driving comfort. If these features are rarely or not used at all, Assistant will suggest enabling them where appropriate.

3. Amazon Alexa is now also compatible with Operating System 8

Customers also have the option to enable Amazon Alexa in BMW Operating System 8 after installing the latest remote software upgrade. The deep integration of Amazon Alexa allows customers to use Amazon’s voice assistant in the car in exactly the same way they would at home. This makes it easier to edit shopping lists, access the latest news or play music. Users can also control compatible smart home devices in the car.

Amazon Alexa can be installed more easily in the new generation BMW 7 Series by scanning a QR code under the My BMW app, making it easier to set it up even without using the My BMW app.

4. New mode for BMW iX and 2 Series Active Tourer

This upgrade adds two new My Modes to the familiar Personal, Efficient and Sport driving modes found in the BMW iX and 2 Series Active Tourer: Relax and Expressive. Relax mode activates special settings for a calming experience while driving, while the cockpit takes on a more dramatic look in Expressive mode. And the 2 Series Active Tourer must be equipped with active seats in Relax mode, and an optional interior trim that provides additional ambient mood lighting for Expressive mode.

5. Access the BMW ConnectedDrive Store in the car to easily add features

The remote software upgrade provides in-car access to the connected app store in the BMW iX and the new 2 Series Active Tourer. From this, customers will find a summary of all available services and features for their vehicle and for vehicles that have been added. The On-Demand feature provides BMW customers with greater convenience and flexibility when purchasing a vehicle, and they can choose additional features even after their order is finalized.

They can choose to test the feature for free and then buy it for a certain length of time, in which case they will only pay for the selected period of use. If a feature such as seat heating is factory-purchased when the vehicle is ordered, it will be permanently available without any further charges. The availability of products and functions to access the latest listing of various on-demand functions in the BMW ConnectedDrive store or the My BMW app varies by market and depends on the vehicle and its level of equipment.

6. Improved BMW ID add/delete function of My BMW app

The latest upgrade makes it easier to add/remove vehicles with BMW Operating System 8 to the My BMW app. The first time a customer logs into a vehicle with their BMW ID, the vehicle is automatically added to the My BMW app on their smartphone, allowing access to a wide range of remote services. This also applies to the BMW ID that was set before the upgrade was installed in the vehicle.

In addition, the number of users who can add the same vehicle to the My BMW app has also increased. This means that, for example, several members of the same family can enjoy the benefits of personalised vehicle settings by using their BMW ID and remote services via the My BMW App. Depending on the vehicle model, BMW Operating System 8 now allows up to Three users (one primary user, two co-users) or seven (one primary user, six co-users).

The first user to add a vehicle to the My BMW App will automatically be designated as the primary user, while all other users will become co-users. Compared to co-users, master users have special permissions, including the ability to create and share BMW digital keys, user management permissions (e.g. delete BMW IDs in vehicles) and assign the role of master to Different BMW IDs. Their BMW ID will also be wiped from the vehicle.

Removing the BMW ID from the vehicle will also automatically remove it from the My BMW app, which means that the BMW ID in question will no longer have access to remote functions in the My BMW app. The primary user can delete his own BMW ID from the vehicle, as well as the IDs of all other users. If the primary user deletes his ID, all co-users will be deleted at the same time and the vehicle will be deleted from each user’s My BMW app.

7. Leaving hazard warning function improves safety when getting out of the car

Flashing ambient mood lighting has been added to the vehicle departure warning function on BMW iX and 2 Series Active Tourer models built before July 2022 (provided the latter is equipped with the optional driver assistance system). For this reason, ambient mood lighting is also used to draw the customer’s attention to the departure warning when necessary. The departure warning feature helps prevent collisions by alerting vehicle occupants to approaching vehicles when getting out of the vehicle. However, it is still the user’s responsibility to assess their perception of the road and correctly judge the traffic situation.

8. Forward Collision Warning with Brake Intervention Helps Prevent Collision

The latest far-end software upgrade extends Front Collision Warning and enables brake intervention on BMW iX and 2 Series Active Tourer models built before July 2022. The system can now also react to oncoming traffic, for example when turning, and identify the end of a traffic queue, helping to prevent collisions. The system is capable of detecting oncoming traffic and the end of a traffic queue and can completely prevent a collision or greatly reduce the speed of the impact in critical situations. However, it is still the user’s responsibility to assess their perception of the road and correctly judge the traffic situation. Drivers must observe what is happening on the surrounding roads and take action if necessary.

9. Time display update: The award-winning design of QLOCKTWO is now available on all BMW models equipped with the Operating System

QLOCKTWO is a time display that has won several awards for its outstanding design. It uses a word matrix that changes every five words to tell a chronological summary. Soft glowing dots at the corners of the matrix indicate the minutes in between. Like BMW, QLOCKTWO successfully combines high-quality design with luxurious craftsmanship.

The latest remote software upgrade makes QLOCKTWO available in 16 languages ​​for all BMW models equipped with Operating System 8. The widget automatically uses the language selected in the BMW Operating System 8 settings. Drivers can add a new QLOCKTWO simply by swiping left on the existing menu in the main menu and selecting “Add Widget”.

10. Improved lane keeping assist for models equipped with BMW Operating System

If the lane keep assist has to intervene repeatedly in the turn, a warning signal is issued. If the system makes three more steering inputs within the next three minutes, the warning signal will sound for an additional ten seconds, followed by each subsequent steering intervention. With the upgrade, the warning signal is now reset to its original length in response to driver activity (only available on models with factory-equipped lane keep assist).

When the vehicle leaves the lane, Lane Keep Assist’s intervention in steering also becomes smoother, as the duration and force of the steering input is more closely related to the specific driving situation. The slower the vehicle deviates from its lane, the easier it is to pull back into the lane. To ensure the vehicle returns to its optimal road position faster, its heading is now automatically corrected when it approaches lane markings rather than after crossing them as in the past.

General notes on remote software upgrades

The remote software upgrade is currently available for over 30 BMW models with BMW Operating System 7 and 8. Customers can view their software version and check for available upgrades under Remote Software Upgrades in the Vehicle Settings menu. Only the next possible upgrade is available for installation, so users never install the wrong version.

Availability and content of remote software upgrades depend on country, model, equipment and installed software version. Country-specific BMW websites provide information on the content and prerequisites for remote software upgrades in each country.