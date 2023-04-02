There is also room for improvement for the camera, up to 300 euros. Manufacturers usually supplement the main and wide-angle lenses with a simple macro and depth sensor. For a noticeable leap in technology, however, buyers have to pay a few more euros. This is noticeable in almost every area of ​​the equipment.

Caution: As always, older models are tempting in terms of price. However, we advise against smartphones that were released before 2022. Here the hardware and above all the software is often outdated. For this top 10, we have used devices that date from at least 2022. This is the only way to ensure a sufficiently long update supply.

Display



In the price range up to 300 euros, prospective buyers should exclude smartphones that offer less than Full HD+ as a resolution. In addition, there are more and more OLED screens in this price range that score with particularly good black values, high contrasts, intense saturation and excellent viewing angle stability. Models with 90 or 120 Hertz have also been in use for a long time – less is not recommended. Content can thus be played back even more smoothly. In our display compendium we give a precise overview of screen technologies and resolutions.

Storage



6 GB should be the lowest limit for RAM, 64 GB for internal storage, or even better 128 GB – why accept less when there is so much storage space easily available for less than 300 euros? A few models even offer 8 GB of RAM and/or 256 GB of expandable data storage.

chipset



There are many smartphones with Mediatek chips in the middle class in particular, but more and more models are now offering chipsets from the market leader Qualcomm and even older chips from the upper class can sometimes be found. The Mediatek chips are mostly competitive in terms of performance, but in the past they had disadvantages in terms of update supply and power consumption. Dimensity chips are different. From our point of view, there are generally no real reasons to avoid corresponding models with Mediatek chips in the middle class. If you want to be on the safe side, you can of course still look out for smartphones with Qualcomm chips.

The “cheap manufacturers” like Spreadtrum can hardly be found in this price range, chipsets with fewer than eight CPU cores not at all. Examples of reasonable chips are Mediatek Dimensity 800(U), 900, 1200 or Helio G96 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 695, 765(G), 778(G) or even 870. Of course, more is always possible.

Camera



Many of the smartphones up to 300 euros come to the customer with a triple or quad cam, but prospective buyers have to be careful here. Top models for more than 600 euros and some cheaper models (guide) often provide a universal package with a main, wide-angle and telephoto lens as well as a depth sensor as standard. Almost all manufacturers in the price range discussed here still rely on macro lenses instead of telephoto lenses. To make matters worse, they are then often equipped with a very low number of megapixels. In everyday life, they can hardly be used in terms of quality, so that not three of the four cameras advertised, but only two can really be used in a meaningful way.

Instead, it would be better to have a decent telephoto camera instead of a macro lens and a reasonable wide-angle lens that can be used to bring objects very close up in the corresponding mode with slight magnification in the macro range. We examine the tedious subject of empty marketing promises in detail in our guide to budget phones with triple cams: More than a marketing gimmick? After all, sometimes there is even a smartphone with optical image stabilization (OIS) in the price range up to 300 euros – but that is still a rare spectacle.

Other equipment



Up to 300 euros, the 5G data standard is one of the clearest distinguishing criteria compared to models up to 200 euros (top list), but not all smartphones offer this by a long shot. This is not so important in everyday life, since at least in Germany the network coverage with 5G outside of the metropolitan areas is still patchy. However, in sparsely populated areas, 5G also serves to close so-called white spots, i.e. gaps in Internet coverage. Therefore, prospective buyers should check beforehand how the supply is at their place of residence – maybe 5G is important after all.

Otherwise, mid-range smartphones today offer almost everything that the upper class has. This goes from fingerprint sensors in the screen (with OLED) to NFC, Bluetooth, WLAN and GPS to USB-C and quick charging functions. The limitations are often in the details. Although there is now Wifi 6 in the middle class up to 300 euros, many devices still offer Wifi 5 (802.11ac). Complete waterproofing and wireless charging are also rare or non-existent, but at least splash-proof. NFC has now found its way into most models – at least those in our leaderboard.

Note: Our leaderboards are snapshots taken at the time of writing. Prices and therefore the order of the devices and the devices themselves can vary after a few weeks, theoretically after a few days. Our top 10 are updated on average once a quarter.

Platz 1: Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G



In our opinion, first place is currently due to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G. Because for around 260 euros you not only get an OLED display with 120 Hz and at least a main camera with 48 megapixels plus wide angle, but also 6/128 GB of memory. It is powered by a brand new Snapdragon 4 Gen 1, which offers 5G and is above average for the middle class – roughly on par with a Snapdragon 695.

The 5000 mAh battery charges with up to 33 watts. In addition, the smartphone is certified according to IP53 and is therefore at least safe from a rain shower. Android 12 is on board.

Platz 2: Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G



Almost 6.7 inches, OLED with 120 Hz – Xiaomi is once again going all out with its sub-brand. The Poco X4 Pro (test report) again has the (in this price range) strong main camera with 108 megapixels and wide angle and of course the IR port is included, as is almost always the case with Xiaomi models. This also applies to 5G and NFC, only Wifi 6 is missing.

The built-in Snapdragon 695, together with a full 6/128 GB of memory, ensures good operating speed, more memory currently still costs over 300 euros. The battery does not disappoint either: 5000 mAh and 67 watt charging speed are great. IP53 and stereo speakers are also available – a real winning package.

Platz 4: Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G



The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ (test report) is similar to the similarly named smartphone in the next place, but comes with the newer chipset (Dimensity 920) and offers 5G. The battery is a bit smaller for that. On the other hand, the 108-megapixel main camera is the same, but the OLED display is larger and offers 120 instead of 90 Hz. Interested parties have to weigh up what is more important to them.

Platz 5: Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G



Like so many models from the manufacturer Xiaomi, the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G (test report) relies on an almost 6.7-inch OLED display with 120 Hz, and a main camera with 108 megapixels is also used here again. A wide-angle lens is also included. The manufacturer has not yet been able to bring itself to Wifi 6 with this fairly new model, but the rest of the equipment fits. The integrated Helio 96 is sufficiently fast for a comparatively old drive. As almost always, there is 6/128 GB of memory in this top 10 and the battery with its 5000 mAh and 67 watts is long-lasting and quickly charged.

6th place: Realme 9 Pro+



A smartphone from Realme follows in next place. The Realme 9 Pro+ (test report) offers an OLED display, but 90 Hz is the end here. The camera has 50 megapixels including optical image stabilizer (OIS) plus wide angle, memory is available in 6/128 GB. The smartphone is powered by a powerful Dimensity 920, which supports 5G and Wifi 6, among other things. This is the strongest chip in this leaderboard update. The battery is only 4500 mAh, but can be charged quickly with 60 watts.

Platz 7: Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro



With the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (test report) it is cheap, with 6/128 GB of memory it currently starts at less than 210 euros, for not even 50 euros more there are even 8/256 GB – expandable. Technically, the device is also otherwise well positioned: the 6.7-inch OLED display offers 120 Hz, the main camera 108 megapixels and an additional wide-angle. A Snapdragon 732G, which is still sufficient, serves as the drive. The battery with 5020 mAh can be charged with 33 watts. Even Android 12 is now available.

Platz 8: Motorola Moto G72



6.6-inch OLED with 120 Hz and cameras with 108 and 8 megapixels currently bring the Motorola Moto G72 to 8th place. It is powered by the sufficiently strong Helio G99 together with 8/128 GB of memory. There is also a 5000 mAh battery and Android 12, as well as an IP52 certification.

Platz 9: Samsung Galaxy A33 5G



Samsung joins this top 10 with the Galaxy A33 5G (test report). The display has OLED with 90 Hz and an integrated fingerprint sensor, the camera offers nothing special with 48 megapixels and a wide angle, but the OIS stands out positively here.

Samsung relies on its own Exynos 1280 as the drive and 6/128 GB of memory are available. 5G is on board, the battery offers a generous 5000 mAh. 25 watts are not necessarily conducive to the charging speed, but there is real water resistance according to IP67. Android 12 is also installed ex works here.

Platz 10: Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S 5G



The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S (test report) is also cheap, the version with 6/128 GB of memory costs only 237 euros, the version with 4/64 GB even scratches the 200-euro limit. The 6.6-inch IPS display still offers 90 Hz, the camera comes with 50 megapixels plus wide-angle and the chipset is a Dimensity 810. Here, too, the battery offers 5000 mAh and can be charged with 33 watts.

Conclusion

