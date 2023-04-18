Top 10 tablet sales in Q1 in 2023, these tablets are the most sought-after

【Source / Jiesheng Communications】

With the weakening of the global economy, the intensification of inflation and interest rate hikes, and the fading dividends of the epidemic, the sales momentum of global tablets continues to decline. What about the Taiwan market? Jiesheng Communications statistics the sales of tablets in the store in the first quarter of 2023, and announced the top ten best-selling tablet models. Apple iPad leads the market and accounts for half of the seats, and the iPad 10.2 9th-generation WiFi (64G) with a price of 10,000 yuan will be sold in Q1 The champion, the best Android tablet is Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 WiFi (64G).

The largest telecommunications chain store in Taiwan—Jason Communications’ statistical analysis of tablet sales data in Q1 of 2023. Due to the slowdown in consumption and education spending after the epidemic last year, the demand for purchasing tablets was not as strong as during the epidemic period, which delayed the replacement cycle of tablets; Coupled with the unblocking of the borders of various countries, although the cost of travel has increased compared with before the epidemic under the influence of inflation and high interest rates, consumers still prefer to tighten non-essential expenditures and transfer the saved money to foreign travel. In the Taiwan market, the best-selling tablets in Q1 are still dominated by tablets worth less than 10,000 yuan.

Jiesheng Communications said that the championship in the first quarter of this year will still be won by the iPad 10.2 9th-generation WiFi (64G), which will be sold throughout the year in 2022, and the latest iPad 10.9 10th-generation WiFi (64G) will be launched for 10 years. The official price will not only be increased, Compared with the previous generation, it is still sold at a price of less than 10,000 yuan, and the price difference is more than 5,000. It also supports the first-generation Apple Pencil, smart keyboard, AR augmented reality service and Touch ID function, whether it is taking notes in class, meeting, or enjoying High-quality gaming experience is suitable, no wonder it is hot so far.

If you just want to use the basic functions of the tablet, or to pass the time for school-aged children, then the best-selling Android tablet Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 WiFi (64G) is very suitable, and the price of 7,000 is very affordable; if you want to take it abroad lightly If so, the seventh-ranked Galaxy Tab A7 Lite LTE (32G) is only 8.7 inches. It is between a mobile phone and a tablet. It is highly portable and has a built-in children’s mode. The price is even less than 4,000. The cheapest parenting artifact.

It is worth noting that land-based brands such as Xiaomi, OPPO, and realme are actively grabbing the low-priced tablet market, which in turn stimulated some sales momentum. For example, the new darling of Android tablets, OPPO Pad Air (64G) ranked eighth on the list, equipped with a 10.3-inch Screen, with screen splitting function, can handle multiple pages or applications at the same time, provide cross-device collaborative operation, including file dragging, mobile phone photos can be directly dragged to the tablet for editing or storage, and has 7,100mAh power, supports 18W fast charging, It can be said to be a high CP value choice for petty bourgeoisie.