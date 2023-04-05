It doesn’t matter whether you want to replace the now worn-out Joy-Cons or buy new controllers for multiplayer evenings – the question is: Which controllers are worth investing in and does it have to be an original product?

The original Joy-Cons of the Nintendo Switch (theme world) are practical, after all they can be used as handheld controllers directly on the switch, as well as two wireless joysticks for using the console on the TV. However, the controllers are tiny and tend to stop working properly after a few months. Key word: drift. The direction key gets stuck here, which makes precise steering impossible. In addition, the Joy-Cons are not exactly cheap at around 70 euros per pair. The larger Pro controller, a wireless variant, costs just under 65 euros. If four of you want to play a round on the switch, you would have to dig deep into your pocket.

But that doesn’t have to be the case, as a look at Amazon, Aliexpress or Ebay shows. There are dozens of alternative third-party controllers available from around 11 euros. We tested ten different models in practice together with the offspring and show which cheap switch controllers are really good. This top 10 belongs to our Nintendo theme world.

The controller type



Anyone dealing with controllers for the switch will find various categories. First, there are the Joy Johns alternatives, which snap into place on the left and right of the console. Here you should pay close attention to the specifications when buying, because not all Joy-Cons from other manufacturers also work wirelessly. The Hori Splitpad Pro model for around 50 euros is such an example. Although it works excellently directly on the console, it is not possible for two to gamble wirelessly on the TV. The Powtree Joy Pad model for around 22 euros, on the other hand, works both wirelessly for two players and directly on the switch.

The second category is the wireless gamepads as an alternative to the pro controller. Here the selection of models is even larger. In addition to simple standard controllers, there are those with programmable special keys, with LED lighting and those that also work on PCs and Android smartphones.

special functions



The cheap controllers often have additional functions, such as programmable macro keys. More or less chic lighting effects can also be found. Here you should make sure that you can also deactivate them or set them individually. As cool as glowing controllers may look, in practice, glow effects unnecessarily distract from the gameplay, at least in dark environments.

processing



The controllers we tested in the price range from 11 to 35 euros are all well made. There are no sharp edges or the like, even on the low-budget model.

However, there are still differences. It starts with the pressure point of buttons and steering. These are significantly crisper and correspondingly more precise with the first-placed controllers. The controls on the Powtree Joy Pad and the bright yellow no-name controller from Aliexpress for around 16 euros were particularly spongy. The Hori Splitpad Pro and the Diswoe Wireless Pro react best and most reliably for around 29 euros.

Platz 1: Diswoe Wireless Pro



Our test winner, the Diswoe Wireless Pro, is available from Amazon for around 29 euros. This makes it one of the more expensive controllers in this overview, but it only costs half as much as the original.

In practice, the controller, which is available in black and white, scores with a crisp pressure point, with an imperceptible delay and with high-quality workmanship. The feel benefits from the roughened palms. If you want, you can even adjust the strength of the vibration effect.

In addition to various lighting effects, a turbo function is also available. Waking up the console with the controller works. It is charged via USB-C cable.

A special feature is the fact that the Diswoe Wireless Pro also works on Android devices, iOS devices and PCs. To do this, the desired function is set on the back. There are also two additional keys, but we were not able to program them on the Switch. The battery life is over eight hours.

Platz 2: Voyee Wireless Switch Controller



Voyee’s Wireless Switch Controller took second place for around 27 euros. The all-black controller also scores with a good pressure point and imperceptible latency. Thanks to the rough surface, the controller also fits perfectly in the hand. In addition to two programmable additional keys, various lighting effects are available.

Here, too, waking up the console by pressing a button works. Charging is via USB-C. In the test, the battery is not completely empty even after more than six hours.

3rd place: Beboncool B01



The Beboncool B01 controller, which is available in various designs for 22 euros, not only looks extremely cool, thanks to its matt surface it also feels great in the hand and reacts reliably and without delay.

In addition to the turbo function and two programmable macro buttons, the vibration intensity and the lighting can also be set by the user. It is also charged here via a USB-C cable.

There is no switch here, but if you want, you can also connect the controller to Android, iOS or PC via Bluetooth.

4th place: Beboncool B18



The second controller from the manufacturer currently costs just under 19 euros on Aliexpress. The Beboncool B18 model doesn’t feel quite as good in the hand because of its smooth surface. The buttons also clatter when you shake the controller.

Otherwise, the B18 leaves a positive impression. The pressure points are crisp and the delay is not noticeable. The battery, which is charged via USB-C cable, easily lasts eight hours in the test.

In addition to the turbo function, two additional programmable keys are also available here.

5th place: Hori Splitpad Pro



The Hori Splitpad Pro cannot be used wirelessly, but this controller is our first choice for gaming directly on the console.

The alternative from Hori, which was bought a few years ago, primarily impresses with its great feel and crisp pressure point. Despite the larger dimensions of the Joy-Con alternative, this controller is also great for children. For adult players, the Hori Splitpad is even superior to the original – because of the significantly better feel.

Platz 6: No-Name-Controller NS009



Sixth place is taken by a controller that costs 15 euros and is available in twelve different color combinations on Aliexpress. Although the Ns009 does without additional lighting and programmable keys, it fits comfortably in the hand and has a clearly defined pressure point.

The controller is charged via USB-C. The internal battery lasts more than eight hours at a time. It can also be used on a PC with a USB cable.

The biggest shortcoming of the controller is its minimal but noticeable latency. The delay is still completely acceptable for fun multiplayer evenings, but if you want to play competitively, you should use a different model.

7th place: Nintendo Pro Controller clone new



Soon after the Switch came out, there were numerous copies of the original Pro controller. These are still available today for around 22 euros – now with a USB-C charging port.

Apart from the good feel, we also like the battery life of over eight hours and the low latency. This model is ideal for group laps in front of the switch.

8th place: Nintendo Pro Controller clone old



The old version of the Pro Controller clone still uses an outdated micro-USB slot for charging. Otherwise, the older controller is identical to the successor model.

However, the costs are similar and so we recommend using the new version.

Platz 9: Powtree Joy Pad



The Powtree Joy Pad for just under 21 euros is intended to replace the original Joy-Cons. The controllers, which are available in different colors, work both directly on the console and as wireless gamepads. That would actually be a reason to position yourself in front of the Hori Splitpad Pro.

In practice, however, the spongy pressure points and the noticeable delay in wireless operation are disappointing. What is still sufficient for multiplayer evenings is no longer fun in direct duels at the latest.

Platz 10: No-Name-Controller Aliexpress



The bright yellow 15 euro controller from Aliexpress came last. It’s well made and doesn’t rattle, but it doesn’t sit well in the hand due to its dimensions. Children also find the other controllers more comfortable in practice – despite the compact dimensions.

The biggest problem of this budget product is the very spongy pressure point and the noticeable latency during transmission. What is sufficient for a round of Mario Kart is no fun for online games or jump & runs at the latest.

prices and alternatives



The controllers presented here cost between 11 and almost 30 euros. In addition to the tested models, there are also numerous alternatives. Our recommendation: It doesn’t have to be the original – but you shouldn’t be too frugal.

Conclusion



A look at the top three shows that you don’t have to cut corners even with a limited budget. But on the contrary! In addition to reliable and delay-free input, additional functions such as special keys and LED lighting are also available.

In particular, if you are looking for a controller for multi-player evenings, you can save a lot of money with cheap models.