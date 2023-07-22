Top 10: The best smartphones up to 150 euros – Xiaomi ahead of Samsung

Smartphones up to 150 euros are located in the entry-level class. If you don’t have too many demands, you will still find a reliable companion for everyday life here. You get a lot for your money that was unthinkable in this price range just a few years ago.

Most of these devices now have an octa-core chipset, there is an amazing amount of memory, large displays and even fingerprint sensors and NFC. We summarize what works and what doesn’t.

Our leaderboard shows what we think are the ten best smartphones that you can get for up to 150 euros. These are snapshots at the time of creation – prices can fluctuate significantly on the same day. We have placed particular value on the performance of the chipset and display – especially on resolution, technology and refresh rate. It should be 90 Hz, not necessarily 120.

Design



The design shows the low price, at least at second glance. Plastic predominates in the materials, the edges around the display are wider than in more expensive models and there is another, mostly clear indication of the low price: the integration of the front camera. It does not look through a modern punch-hole notch on every model, but is mainly designed as a teardrop notch. But that is also changing more and more.

Display



In terms of display size, there are few differences to more expensive models, but more so in terms of technology. Full HD resolution is not always available here, but it is becoming more common. OLED is now also easy to get in the class up to 150 euros, but not always with more than 60 Hz. 90 Hz or even 120 Hz are easy to get in this low price range, at least with LCDs. In any case, interested parties shouldn’t expect too much when it comes to the important points of brightness, contrast or viewing angle stability. Displays in this list of the best are definitely useful.

Camera



The cameras are one of the biggest differences compared to more expensive models – even if you don’t always see that immediately on the data sheet. Main lenses with a low number of megapixels (12 to 16 megapixels) are often used, but the trend is now towards 50 megapixels. In addition, there are always lenses that are superfluous in everyday life, such as depth or macro sensors. Although wide-angle lenses are more common in this price range, they are not yet standard. The image quality of the cameras up to 150 euros is usually suitable for everyday use in daylight at best. Front cameras often only offer 5 to 8 megapixels, but 16 megapixels or more are becoming increasingly common.

chipsets



In the meantime, chipsets from well-known manufacturers such as Qualcomm and Mediatek can often be found in the price range up to 150 euros. Smaller providers like Unisoc are now rather rare. You shouldn’t expect a lot of performance compared to the middle class, but in everyday use the operation is mostly smooth and sufficiently fast – especially in models with a 720p resolution. After all, the often modern chips ensure that typical standards such as WLAN, Bluetooth and GPS are on board in sufficiently up-to-date versions.

NFC is not necessarily one of them, but is now quite common. This also applies to USB-C as a charging and data port, but micro-USB can still be found occasionally. We advise against this, USB-C is easier to use and more durable.

Fingerprint sensors can now be found in most smartphones up to 150 euros, although not in all. You have to look for IP certifications as protection against water, which is rather rare. But there are now exceptions here too – at least IP52 or IP53 is sometimes available. 4G can be found in all models up to 150 euros – albeit with comparatively low data rates. 5G is still too expensive at the moment, but the first current models have already been spotted here.

Storage



Here comes perhaps one of the biggest surprises: the days when buyers of cheap smartphones had to make do with 1 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal memory are over. Almost all of the models in our top 10 offer a whopping 4/64 GB or more, and most of the internal storage is expandable. 3/32 GB should be the lower limit.

battery pack



There is no difference in battery size to more expensive smartphones, but the charging speed is much slower. 18 watts or even 25 watts as with Samsung are considered fast here, 33 watts is the end. Convenient technology such as wireless charging using the Qi standard (here we have compiled the cheapest smartphones with the Qi charging standard) are not available for so little money. Almost all batteries are now permanently installed and cannot be changed easily. In return, this offers minimal protection against moisture even without IP certification and makes the inexpensive models flatter.

Android-Version



With the hardware mentioned, it is no wonder that the models in this top 10 do not have to rely on Android Go, but come with “full” Android. Even the age of the operating system is better than expected: nobody has to tolerate less than Android 11, and some models now even offer Android 13.

Place 1: Xiaomi Poco M5



There is a lot of movement in our top 10. The previous number one is now well above the 150 euro mark, but the Xiaomi Poco M5 has moved up. A look at the data sheet shows that this is a worthy successor: the manufacturer uses a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with 1080p resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate for the display, and the main camera has a decent 50 megapixels. The Mediatek Helio G99 is quite strong for this price range and, together with 4 GB of RAM, makes the smartphone sufficiently future-proof in terms of performance. In addition, there is 64 GB of internal memory, which can be expanded (as with all devices in this leaderboard up to 2nd place) and a battery with 5000 mAh. At Amazon, you currently pay 129 euros for the smartphone.

2nd place: Realme Narzo 50



The Realme Narzo 50 even has a display with 120 Hz, but with the Helio G96 it has the slightly weaker chipset, although it is still very strong in this price range. As with the number one, the camera is a main lens with 50 megapixels plus macro and instead of 4/64 GB there are even 4/128 GB for the same price. The battery also charges faster at 33 watts. There is only Android 11 for that. At Galaxus you pay just 149 euros for the device.

Platz 3: Xiaomi Poco M5s



In contrast to the first-placed Poco M5, the M5s does not come with an IPS LCD and 90 Hz, but with OLED. Unfortunately, it’s already over at 60 Hz. In return, the main camera not only offers more megapixels (64), but there is also a wide-angle lens and the front camera also has a higher resolution. In return, the drive is the slightly weaker Helio G95 instead of the Helio G99, the memory is set up in the same way with 4/64 GB. The battery is just as strong (5000 mAh), but with 33 watts it charges twice as fast. Android 12 is also available here. Small highlight: IP53 protection against splash water. On notebooksbilliger.de you pay just 150 euros.

Platz 4: Xiaomi Redmi Note 12



The OLED display of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 offers a whopping 6.7 inches and 120 Hz, the camera 50 megapixels plus wide angle. The drive is a Snapdragon 685, there is 4/128 GB of memory. There is IP53 again here, and even Android 13. The battery has 5000 mAh and can be charged with 33 watts. 143 euros is currently the best price for the smartphone.

Platz 5: Motorola Moto G52



90 Hz and OLED, plus a main camera with 50 megapixels plus wide angle – that’s the Moto G52 from Motorola. The Snapdragon 680 as the drive is also fast enough and 4/128 GB of memory is at the top end in this price range. 5000 mAh and 30 watts are standard, IP52 against splash water is rather rare in this price range. With the code POWEREBAY7E you currently pay 147 euros on Ebay.

Platz 6: Xiaomi Redmi Note 11



The Redmi Note 11 also uses OLED, but 90 Hz is the limit. A main camera with 50 megapixels plus wide-angle is on board, as with the better-placed models, and the built-in Snapdragon 680 provides sufficient performance. 4/64 GB of storage is okay, especially since the internal storage can be expanded, as with almost all models on this list of the best (exception: 8th place). The battery also delivers 5000 mAh and charges with 33 watts. The version with 128 GB of memory is currently available from Amazon for 143 euros.

7th place: Realme 9i



The Realme 9i does not have an OLED display, but instead an IPS LCD with 90 Hz. The camera again has 50 megapixels, and the chipset is also the same: a Snapdragon 680 provides sufficient propulsion. The memory equipment is great: a whopping 4/128 GB provide plenty of space. Again, there is a battery with 5000 mAh and 33 watt charging speed. The currently cheapest price is available on Amazon at 145 euros.

Platz 8: Xiaomi Redmi 10 5G



The highlight of the Xiaomi Redmi 10 5G is the 5G support that gives it its name. No other model in this top 10 offers this, which is currently still very rare in this price range. The display offers 90 Hz, the main camera with 50 megapixels is only supported by a depth sensor. A modern Dimensity 700 from Mediatek is used as the drive, which is flanked by 4/64 GB of memory. The latter may be a bit small, because the Redmi 10 5G is the only device on this list that does not support memory cards for expansion. The battery delivers 5000 mAh and charges with 18 watts. With the code POWEREBAY7E you pay 130 euros on Ebay.

Platz 9: Xiaomi Redmi 12



Android 13 is already on board, as well as a 6.8-inch display with 90 Hz and a main camera with 50 megapixels plus wide-angle. Drive is a Helio G88 with 4/128 GB memory, the battery has 5000 mAh and charges with 18 watts. IP53 also certifies that the smartphone is splash-proof. At Amazon, the cell phone currently costs 140 euros.

Platz 10: Samsung Galaxy A14



Samsung also makes it into the best list under 150 euros – that’s not always the case. The Galaxy A14 already has Android 13 and comes to the buyer with a PLS display with FHD resolution and 90 Hz. There are also 50 megapixels for the main camera and a wide angle. With the Helio G80, however, it is the weakest in this update of the leaderboard, the chip was already in the predecessor. After all, Samsung now also offers 4/64 GB of storage for less than 150 euros, 4/128 GB are a hair’s breadth above the 150 euro limit. Samsung also offers 5000 mAh for the battery. The smartphone costs 136 euros at Amazon.

Conclusion



An amazing amount of memory and even the latest Android is available for up to 150 euros, as is a Full HD display. The camera and chipset are usually not overly strong, but they are still good to use in everyday life. You just don’t win a benchmark contest with it. There are now also displays with 90 or 120 Hz and even OLED – it’s exciting how much technology is in there for so little money.

