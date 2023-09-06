Top 3: Balcony power plant with storage & the best batteries for retrofitting

Small photovoltaic systems for the garden and balcony, the so-called balcony power plants (guide), attract with manageable acquisition costs and little bureaucracy. All that is required is a registration with the network operator and an entry in the market master data register. In contrast to a large photovoltaic system, the electricity produced here has to be consumed directly – there is usually no remuneration for feeding it into the power grid. In order to save as much electricity as possible, electricity must be consumed at the moment it is produced.

However, this is often not possible in terms of time, as many consumers such as stoves, ovens, washing machines and dryers are usually only switched on in the evening and after work – but not at lunchtime, when the electricity yield is highest. In practice, you give away electricity during the day that you have to pay dearly for in the evening and at night.

Balcony power plants with electricity storage promise a way out. More and more manufacturers are offering optional storage and retrofit solutions for small photovoltaic systems. In this article, we show which storage solutions perform best in the practical tests and what alternatives there are.

Is storage worth it?



In theory, thanks to the battery, you can feed in a considerable amount of energy from the balcony power plant. If you could generate enough electricity during the day to feed 600 watts into the power grid 24 hours a day, you would get a decent 14.4 kWh per day. At 40 cents per kWh, as is currently the case with Eon’s basic supplier tariff, for example, you could save 160 euros per month. At least if the electricity is actually used and enough energy really comes from the solar panels.

In practice, however, it looks a bit more complicated. For example, there is the actual energy yield, which usually only reaches its maximum peak for a few hours a day. In order to achieve 14.4 kWh per day, more than just two solar panels are necessary in practice. On the other hand, the calculation only works out if at least 600 watts are actually consumed 24 hours a day. In practice, this is rarely the case. The basic requirement, the base load, in modern single-family homes is between 250 and 300 watts. The electricity required here flows, for example, in refrigerators, freezers, routers and other devices with a stand-by function. More is only consumed when, for example, kitchen appliances, entertainment systems or other consumers are switched on.

Nevertheless, the storage can be worthwhile, for example to make the feed-in more even or to control the feed-in according to demand.

1st place: Zendure Solarflow



The Zendure Solarflow power storage unit (test report) is a plug & play system for retrofitting and our test winner. According to the manufacturer, it is compatible with 99 percent of all balcony power plant inverters (e.g. Deye, Hoymiles or Tsun.).

The battery integrated in the basic unit with a capacity of 0.96 kWh can be expanded with optionally available rechargeable batteries. The basic variant is off 839 Euro available. With an additional battery and a total of 1.92 kWh, the system costs 1343 Euro. With 2.88 kWh are 1899 euros and with 3.84 kWh 2618 Euro due.

The handling is very simple. The storage is connected between the solar modules and the inverter and then configured via app. The output power is either set in 100-watt increments or dynamically controlled. The former makes sense, for example, to cover the base load at night. However, the second approach is much smarter, but was not available at the time of the test and was subsequently submitted via firmware update. Here, only the electricity that is actually consumed is fed into the house network. All you need to do this is the Zendure WLAN adapter. These measure the power consumption at the respective socket and report as soon as the power consumption increases. Solarflow then regulates the feed-in. Alternatively, a query via the API is also possible in order to integrate the system into the smart home.

If the electricity yield is higher than consumption during the day, the excess electricity now goes into the battery instead of disappearing into the power grid for free. In the evening, at night or on cloudy days, when little or no electricity is being produced, the power required is fed in by the battery, up to currently 600 watts. The system thus enables both a more even distribution of the energy fed in and demand-oriented feeding.

The Zendure battery doesn’t help in the event of power failures either. If the mains power is switched off, you can no longer access the stored energy.

Platz 2: Ecoflow Powerstream



The manufacturer Ecoflow takes a completely different approach with its balcony power plant storage system. Existing panels can still be used here as well, but in addition to the storage in the form of a mobile power station, you also need the Ecoflow Powerstream inverter (test report).

One of the manufacturer’s power stations is then connected to the inverter (currently 600 watts, with an update to 800 watts). We have the inverter together with the Ecoflow Delta 2 Max (test report) with a capacity of 2 kWh for around 1650 Euro tested. If you want, you can also connect the significantly smaller Ecoflow River 2 with 0.2 kWh or the even larger Ecoflow Delta Pro with a full 3.6 kWh.

The Ecoflow app is used to manage and control the system. The output power of the balcony power plant can be set either as a fixed value or as required. To cover the base load, you can set a permanent feed-in of 250 watts. In addition, the smart adapter plugs can be integrated to determine requirements. The WLAN plugs then report the available power in real time to the inverter, which increases the feed-in accordingly.

If the electricity generated is not consumed during the day, it is no longer lost, but instead charges the power station. In the evening, at night or when it is cloudy, the required power is then fed in by the battery. The system also enables a more even distribution of the energy fed in as well as needs-based feed-in.

The Ecoflow power storage is expensive, but it also works in stand-alone mode. In the event of a power failure, you can simply disconnect this memory from the mains and use it as a mobile socket with up to 2400 watts of power. Together with a mobile solar panel (guide), this power storage can also be used as a mobile solar power plant.

3rd place: Anker Solix solar bench E1600



The Solix solar bank from Anker (test report) is also a plug & play system for retrofitting. As with the Zendure, the power storage unit with a capacity of 1.6 kWh is placed between the solar panels and the inverter. If necessary, two of the batteries can also be connected together and thus achieve a total capacity of 3.2 kWh. The cost of a solar bench is currently just under 1000 Euro – this solution is therefore the cheapest in comparison.

The manufacturer’s app is also used here for operation and setup. With this system, the output power of the inverter is set between 150 watts and 800 watts (currently 600 watts). If the electricity yield is higher than consumption, the excess electricity now ends up in the Anker solar bank instead of being wasted. If the demand is higher than the yield, the missing power is fed in by the battery. A demand-oriented feed via WLAN socket or API query is not possible.

The storage system from Anker therefore only enables a more even distribution of the energy fed in to cover the base load. In the event of a power outage, you’re left in the dark with the solution from Anker. If the mains power is switched off, the memory of the Solix solar bank can no longer be reached.

alternatives



In addition to the three storage systems that have already been tested, new products are currently coming onto the market every week – we are trying to find more test devices and will continue to expand this list of the best.

Recently, for example, we received a fresh storage device from Oukitel in the form of a power station. However, this is not quite comparable to the Ecoflow system, since no special inverter is required here.

Conclusion



Since the electricity storage for balcony power plants is currently still quite expensive, you should think twice about purchasing it. However, if the balcony power plant generates significantly more electricity during the day than it consumes, the investment makes sense in principle. Even under good conditions, it takes between seven and eight years for the costs to be amortized.

Before you buy, you should generally consider how much storage capacity you need – because not all systems are scalable. While the Anker solution has a maximum of 3.2 kWh available, Ecoflow even has 6 kWh and more to choose from. On the other hand, you have to know whether a fixed feed-in is sufficient or whether needs-based feed-in makes more sense. While Ecoflow and Zendure also enable feeding via smart plug query, only a fixed watt value can be stored in the software of the Anker system.

The last question is whether you want to use your memory as a backup in the event of a power failure. Then you need the high-priced solution from Ecoflow or the system from Oukitel that is currently being tested.

