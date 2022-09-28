Online crypto casino continues to gain favor because people curious about cryptocurrencies is constantly growing. There are already about two thousand crypto currencies, and new ones appear at the market daily. Therefore, if a bitcoin casino wants to be successful and competitive, it must follow the trends and satisfy the demand of the players by offering altcoins as a deposit method. This results in more and more coins finding their way into the gaming and betting industry for cryptocurrencies. But today, there are several currencies that are the most popular and have already gained the trust of the community.

Bitcoin

As the father of all cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin is also the number one coin used by gamblers. Literally, every long-established crypto casino accepts Bitcoin as a deposit currency. There is a high chance that the implementation of the Lightning Network will erase all the imperfections of Bitcoin, but with or without it, Bitcoin will most likely remain the top 1 coin both in the market and for games for a long time to come. So at the moment, together with almost instant transactions and low fees for them, the popularity of bitcoin casino dice makes it one of the best currencies for gambling and betting.

Ethereum

A permanent inhabitant of the second place on the top of the cryptocurrency market. Representing the smart contract technology on which most blockchain projects are developed, Ethereum has the same level of popularity among the crypto community as Bitcoin. It was the second cryptocurrency that online casinos began to accept, so almost any bitcoin casino supports Ethereum.

Bitcoin Cash

One of the most popular and successful hard forks of Bitcoin, positioning itself as its best version. Even providing faster transactions, Bitcoin Cash has not replaced the original but has found its audience and is most often in the top 5 coins in the cryptocurrency market. And more importantly, for players, most bitcoin casinos accept bitcoin cash as an altcoin for deposits.

Dogecoin

A coin that started out as a joke representing the popular Internet meme “Doge” and wasn’t going to become a serious currency – but people loved and supported it. Even wandering around the 50th position in the market, somehow the coin became popular among the players, which could not help but notice the crypto casinos, so most of them allow you to deposit in Dogecoin. It also has fast and cheap transactions on its network, so why not?

Litecoin

The second ever fork of Bitcoin can most often be found in the top 5 of the crypto market. More technically advanced than Bitcoin, Litecoin offers very fast transaction speeds (2-3 minutes on average) and a negligible price. One of the elders of the crypto market and most cryptocurrency casinos accept Litecoin.

There are many more coins that are actively gaining popularity in the online gambling community (such as Dash, Monero, ZCash, and others), but in this article, we have provided a list of the five most popular today.

