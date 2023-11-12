Top 5 Parental Control Apps and Websites for Keeping Your Kids Safe Online

Protecting the little ones in the house on the Internet can be easier than many think, especially if you use the apps and websites that we are going to show you here. Most applications for Android and iOS have native functions to activate parental controls.

Prohibiting Internet access to the little ones in the house is without a doubt a mistake that cannot be made, because they can easily access sensitive content. Carrying out rigorous control of what they do with their mobile phone or computer is much simpler than many parents think.

Thanks to the tools available on the internet, any grandparent, parent, or older sibling can activate parental controls remotely to keep children safe. If you need an app or platform that provides functions so that your children can surf safely on the Internet, you are in the right place.

These are the best parental control websites and apps

On this occasion, we are going to present you 5 tools that will allow you to manage the content that children and adolescents view. Of course, many of these websites and apps are paid, so you will need to invest money to be able to use all their functions.

Kidoz

Managing the time our children spend on the Internet is extremely simple with Kidoz. Considered by many as one of the best parental control tools that exist for Android, is a kind of internet browser that has been designed for the little ones in the home. Offering an extremely intuitive and organized interface, Kidoz does not represent any difficulty for children, allowing them to access web pages, games, and videos much more easily.

Family Link de Google

Specially designed for monitoring mobile devices, this Google tool allows you to teach the little ones in the house to make better use of the Internet and the technologies that can be found within said world. This tool offers periodic activity reports that allow you to identify which children’s favorite apps are, as well as how much time they spend in them. Enabling and blocking both games and applications with Family Link is extremely simple.

Secure Kids

Secure Kids integrates a huge number of functions to protect children on the Internet, and has managed to be among the top positions in terms of parental control apps. It allows you to limit access to websites, applications, games, and calls. And offers the possibility of restricting the time children spend on the Internet, creating alarms remotely, and knowing the location of the device at all times.

Qustodio

Qustodio is compatible with most of the devices on the market and is extremely easy to use. It is the ideal tool to control the activity of the little ones remotely. Available for both mobile phones and computers, it offers a free version and a premium version provides a number of additional features. Qustodio offers a version for schools, which is functional for blocking access to various websites.

Norton Family

Norton Family is one of the few parental control tools that offer a 30-day free trial. Complete and allowing you to try all its premium features free of charge for 30 days. It allows you to monitor and block inappropriate websites that the little ones in the house could visit. It has a large number of functions that are used to manage the time they spend on social networks, or the applications they download on computers and mobile devices.

In case you don’t want to spend money on any of these tools, we advise you to configure parental controls natively on your devices. Both Windows, Android, and iOS have tools to manage what the little ones in the house view.

