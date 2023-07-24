Top 5: The best electric water guns – Alternatives to Spyra under 25 €

Playing with the brightly colored water guns promises action, fun and cooling off for young and old. The summer toys, which are available in thousands of versions, are by no means only available with a manual drive. Even the overpressure principle of the Supersoaker, which was developed in the 90s, is now a thing of the past. Modern water pistols work with an electric pump and pump the water out of the barrel without any effort.

The classic water gun delivers the water using a manual pump, which is actuated with the trigger, for example. The water from the tank then shoots through a nozzle at the target. This works perfectly, but only short bursts of water and manageable ranges are possible. How far the water shoots out also depends on the force used. Small children are at a disadvantage here. Although also dependent on power, but still suitable for longer ranges, blasters with a pump handle, such as the Dinosquad water pistol, currently cost 11 euros. The advantage of this variant is the unbeatable low price. In party bulk packs there are simple mini water pistols from less than one euro.

Systems like the Supersoakers that appeared in the 90s promise more action. Here, overpressure is built up in the water tank by pumping before the actual shot is fired, and the liquid is only fired when the trigger is pulled. The advantages over the normal water pistols are the greater range (if there is enough pressure) and the ability to deliver large quantities of water without interruption. However, the effort required to inflate should not be underestimated and is a real fun brake, especially for small children. In addition, the pressure and range decrease during operation and pumping has to be carried out again and again.

Water pistols with an electric drive or pump system promise a remedy. The functioning of the electronic water pistols is comparable to that of classic water pistols. The only difference is that a small, electrically driven motor does the work. The user only has to pull the trigger and the water shoots out of the barrel. In the past, we have looked at cheap battery-operated models in direct comparison to the world‘s most powerful water pistol, the Spyra One (guide). The premium water blaster Spyra One with battery, USB-C charging port and single-shot firing is clearly the coolest, but at the same time unfortunately also by far the most expensive water pistol. Since such a water fight alone is no fun, an alternative to the Spyra, which costs around 170 euros, had to be found.

The electric water pistols shown here do not have a single shot like the Spyra, but they are also significantly cheaper with prices starting at 13 euros and are therefore ideal for the next garden party. While older solutions rely on batteries for power supply, we only chose models with rechargeable batteries for our tests.

Even if the water pistols are very similar in some cases, the differences are in the details. Let’s start with the batteries. The Udbrud Water Gun, Vatos Burst and Water Battle Space models use single-cell 3.7 volt Li-Ion batteries. The variants Ungh Superior and Pixata Water Blaster rely on two-cell batteries with 7.2 volts. However, this does not affect the shooting behavior. The Udbrud Water Gun and Water Battle Space batteries are the easiest to access as no tools are required for removal. The battery is only really well protected against water in the cheapest model, the Vatos Burst, since there is at least a rubber seal. With the Udbrud Water Gun and Pixata Water Blaster models, a soft plastic cap is supposed to ensure more safety – but this solution is not really tight. In the other models, the batteries are practically unprotected – so the electric water guns are all only suitable for use outside of the water. The batteries all survived the tests with soaking wet clothes and soaking water pistols.

It continues with the water tanks, which not only differ in their capacity. While the Ungh Superior and Water Battle Space models have a permanently integrated tank, the other blasters have removable water tanks. With the Superior model, the integrated tank is not a problem; in fact, this water pistol is actually the most convenient to fill. To load the tank, simply hold the tip of the water gun in water and press the trigger forward. The pump then automatically draws the water into the tank – like the expensive Spyra One.

With the Space model, however, you have to fill the permanently installed and tiny tank manually. This works great under the tap, but is a real problem in the garden. Simply holding it in the water bucket would not be a good idea because of the unsecured battery and so you need a measuring cup for filling or direct access to a water connection. The Udbrud Water Gun and Vatos Burst models even come to the customer with two tanks. You can shoot the longest with the Water Gun and the larger of the supplied tanks.

There are differences in the range, but these are only marginal and are not noticeable during our test water battles. The Spyra clone shoots the furthest and with the most water – a range of around eight to nine meters is possible here. Vatos Burst and Water Battle Space have the least power. Here the range is about six to seven meters.

The differences in the volume of the pumps are significantly larger. The loudest is the Pixata Water Blaster model. The Udbrud Water Gun and Water Battle Space pumps are quieter.

The devices from the test field.

Platz 1: Ungh Superior



The Spyra’s small clone, the Ungh Superior water pistol for around 21 euros, performed best. Although the small variant does not have a single-shot function like the original, it is our number one compared to the test field.

The brightly colored blaster convinces with the longest range and the largest amount of water shot, a tolerable volume and the very convenient suction function for filling the tank.

The only points of criticism are the stolen appearance and the battery, which is only accessible with tools.

Platz 2: Eruption Water Gun



Second place goes to the Udbrud Water Gun for around 20 euros. This water pistol comes with two water tanks and protective goggles. We like the long playing time with the large tank, the low volume and the fact that the battery can be replaced without tools.

On our test device, the trigger lever slightly jammed after about a week of frequent use. The water pistol will then fire until you press the trigger again.

3rd place: Vato’s water pistol burst



Even the cheapest electric water gun in the test field made it onto the podium. The Vatos Burst water pistol, which costs just under 13 euros, convinces with a tolerable volume and good overall performance. A second replacement tank is also included in the scope of delivery.

In terms of range, this model is not the leader, but it is only about 1 to 1.5 meters short of the test winner. Here, too, you can only access the battery with tools.

Platz 4: Water Battle Space



We actually really like the Water Battle water gun Space. The decent range, even firing, low volume and the price of around 12 euros are clear plus points. The battery can also be replaced without tools. This water pistol cuts a fine figure on the field – but only as long as the tank is full.

Thanks to the low volume, the tank is unfortunately quickly empty again and you then need a water tap or a container for filling from above to fill it up. In terms of handling, you have to make clear cuts to the test winner.

Platz 5: Pixata Water Blaster



The Water Blaster from Pixata for 19 euros looks good and can also convince with a decent shot. In terms of tank size and range, the blaster is in no way inferior to the better-placed models.

However, filling up the tank takes what feels like an eternity and this water pistol is by far the loudest. The background noise when the pump is active is more reminiscent of a Nerf battle than a water fight. Here, too, tools are required to remove the battery. If you want to protect your ears, you should use a different water gun.

alternatives



On Amazon and Aliexpress alone there are umpteen different electric water guns in different sizes and price ranges. Apart from the design, hardly any differences to the tested models are to be expected here.

If you are looking for an alternative, you should note whether rechargeable batteries or batteries are used. These should be accessible as quickly as possible and reasonably protected. In addition, the water gun should either have an automatic suction or a removable water tank.

If you want more power, you currently have to use either a manual model with a pressurized tank or Spyra’s expensive water gun. The following video shows how big the difference between cheap and very expensive looks in practice.

Conclusion



With prices ranging from 10 to 25 euros, we can unreservedly recommend the cheap electronic water guns. Classic water pistols often cost more. Children in particular benefit from the convenient operation. Since the devices all offer comparable performance, they also ensure equal opportunities for users of different ages. The youngest can finally keep up with the older siblings and parents.

When it comes to the fun factor, the cheeky Spyra One clone Ungh Superior comes out on top. At around 21 euros, this model is not as cheap as some of its competitors, but the convenient operation and low volume paired with the long range are definitely worth the additional costs. Even with places two and three you do everything right, here the price and performance are right. The two rear lights are also cheap and offer a decent range, but they are at a disadvantage in direct comparison in terms of handling and volume.

Can the tested models keep up with the Spyra, which costs 170 euros? In terms of water volume, shot power and range, the answer is no. When it comes to the fun factor at the next water fight, the cheap alternatives are just as good as the original, which is up to ten times more expensive. You should also keep in mind that a water fight is only really fun if the conditions are balanced. And those who fight with the Spyra simply have an advantage here. So you should generally buy several comparable models at the same time, or stay with the classic water pistol without a drive.

