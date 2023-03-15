Modern series have long gone beyond soap operas for housewives – the amounts invested in production are comparable to the budget of Hollywood blockbusters, and first-tier actors do not disdain to act in them. There is no need to look for complicated ways to enjoy your favorite movies and shows. The best way is to visit the piratebay website and find your favorite one there. The service provides customers with fast access to games, movies, software, and much more.

Devs (2020)

A fantastic project in every sense by Alex Garland, a specialist in intricate sci-fi concepts (“Ex Machina”, “Annihilation”). Russian programmer Sergei becomes part of the mysterious team of the Amaya IT corporation, but after the first day of work, he disappears without a trace. His girlfriend Lily Chan will have to investigate the disappearance of the hero. Get ready, a pretend-simple detective story about IT people will quickly turn into a multi-layered intellectual thriller, after watching which you will want to understand quantum mechanics, the principle of determinism, and the foundations of the universe.

Snowpiercer (2020)

Snowpiercer is a post-apocalyptic graphic novel. According to the plot, the world turned out to be ice-bound, so the surviving people had to move to a giant train that runs non-stop on the round-the-world railway. In 2013, the novel was very successfully filmed by Bong Joon Ho, and now the TNT television network has taken over the material and created a whole series based on it, starring Jennifer Connelly.

High Fidelity (2020)

Girl Rob works in an atmospheric Brooklyn vinyl record store and is well-versed in pop culture and rock and roll. But the guys are not very good, so she systematically suffers from breakups and a broken heart. The new mini-series HULU is a must-see for fans of witty and intelligent rom-coms, those in need of a little film therapy, and, of course, fans of the rebellious Zoe Kravitz. In this role, she is exactly in the right place.

Normal people (2020)

Irish writer Sally Rooney, who wrote the novel “Normal people”, is called Selinger in the world of millennials, and the film adaptation of the book broke all possible viewing records on the network. The phenomenon of such popularity is easy to explain – Rooney very accurately described the heroes of our time, how nervously they love, what they think about, what values are really important to them. Many recognize themselves in Connell and Maryann, whose story is told here. And the series turned out to be so sensually tactile and deep that it is impossible not to fall in love with it.

The Mandalorian (2019)

Charming baby Yoda (in general, this is not Yoda at all, but simply a representative of the same race), the frames with which scattered across the Internet, is not the only reason to watch the Jon Favreau series. The director turned out to be an excellent space western that organically fits into the cult Star Wars universe and even retains the spirit of Lucas’ old films.

Scenes from a Marriage (2021)

A remake of Bergman’s poignant drama about a marital crisis. The series almost exactly repeats the original plot but swaps the main characters in places. In Bergman’s version, the husband decides to leave the family, and in the new series, the wife becomes the initiator of the break. The happy relationship of two people who are desperately loving each other crumbles like a house of cards and they are trying with all their might to comprehend what happened. Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain brilliantly played the main roles in the project.

Unorthodox (2020)

A poignant mini-series based on the incredible story of a real-life girl, Deborah Feldman. At 22, she managed to escape from the ultra-Orthodox Hasidic community and move from New York to Berlin to start a free life. Hasidic women are bound by a thousand rules. They are not allowed to study, listen to music, wear open clothes, choose their own husbands, and their main purpose is to give birth to as many children as possible.

