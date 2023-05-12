Top air purifiers from Philips cheaper than ever: AC2889/10 for 169 euros

Air purifiers (best list) not only filter pollutants such as fine dust and pollen from the air, but also ensure that odors that arise during cooking, for example, disappear faster than without the use of such a device. Of course, they are not a substitute for ventilation. After all, they do not convert CO₂ into oxygen, but only eliminate air pollutants, which also include fine dust of various classes.

And airing alone is not enough when it comes to fine dust. On the contrary: Especially in winter, it often happens that the fine dust concentration indoors increases as soon as you open the window. We were able to understand this over several days over the past winter months with the Air-Q air quality measuring device, which analyzes the indoor climate and pollution levels with the help of 14 sensors. The increase in fine dust concentrations usually exceeds the limit values ​​set by the WHO, the Federal Environment Agency and the European Union.

Fine dust (English: Particulate Matter) is divided into three classes: A distinction is made between particles in sizes of 10, 2.5 and 1 micron. Accordingly, the designations PM10, PM2.5 and PM1 have become established internationally.

The health consequences of particulate matter have been well documented in numerous scientific studies. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), particulate matter impairs human health. In addition to rather mild symptoms such as headaches, lack of performance or reduced ability to concentrate, deposits of fine dust in the lung tissue can also cause serious diseases such as asthma, bronchitis or COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease). The cardiovascular system can also be affected by fine dust. Ultrafine particles can even get into the bloodstream via the alveoli and infect other organs.

According to the WHO, even short-term increases in fine dust concentrations lead to negative health effects. According to this, 3.2 million people die prematurely every year from diseases that can be attributed to air pollution. But even lower concentrations are harmful to health over a longer period of time. Researchers estimate that around 15 percent of all global deaths related to Covid-19 could be due to long-term exposure to air pollution. In Europe, this proportion is even said to be 19 percent and in East Asia, a remarkable 27 percent. See also The European Parliament proposes to unify the charging interface, and a non-porous iPhone may come into being-Page 1-Apple Discussion Forum

In 2021, the WHO tightened the limit values ​​for air pollutants. By then, they were already below those of the EU. While the WHO recommended a limit of 10 µg/m³ for PM2.5, which it lowered to 5 µg/m³ in 2021, the EU limit is 25 µg/m³. But the EU wants to follow suit, even if it does not follow the recommendations of the WHO. From 2030, a limit of 10 µg/m³ will apply in the EU for PM2.5. There are currently no limit values ​​for smaller particle sizes, although these are much more dangerous than large particles. And the WHO has found out in studies that there are no concentrations of fine dust that are not harmful to health.

While fine dust is produced in the outside air by traffic, power plants and industry, the preparation of food is the main reason for bad air and high fine dust pollution indoors. The graphic below shows a massive increase in particulate matter concentrations caused by heating sausages in an air fryer. The fine dust concentration naturally decreases over time. But with an air purifier, the reduction is much faster.

Top air purifier at a bargain price



Air purifiers from well-known manufacturers usually cost several hundred euros. For example, Philips presented the AC2889/10 (test report) at a recommended retail price of 450 euros. Most recently, the model that emerged as the winner in the air purifier comparison by Stiftung Warentest still cost around 200 euros. Now it is cheaper than ever on Amazon at a price of 169 euros.

The Philips AC2889/10 air purifier measures 35.9 × 24.0 × 55.8 centimeters and weighs 7.7 kilograms. The filter system is in three parts and consists of a pre-filter that removes coarse particles from the air, an activated carbon filter (FY2420) that filters odors and other gases, and a Hepa filter or nano-protect filter (FY2422) that binds fine particles. Overall, the Philips AC2889/10 removes 99.97 percent of all particles with a size of 0.003 micrometers and larger from the room air.

The pre-filter must be cleaned of dust once a month, which is indicated in the app. To do this, remove it and wash it under running water. Before it is reinstalled, it must dry completely. The other two filters, on the other hand, have to be replaced. The app also signals when this is the case. According to Philips, the activated carbon filter lasts about a year. The Nano Protect variant should even allow operation for two years. We’ve had the Philips air purifier on demand for about a year. And the app shows that the activated carbon filter still has 80 percent of the remaining service life, while the Hepa filter still has a remaining capacity of 90 percent. The installation and removal of the filters is described in detail in the manual and also in the app with graphic illustrations and does not cause any problems (see also picture gallery).

Image gallery: Philips AC2889/10 Pictures

The filter system in the AC2889/10 offers a cleaning performance of 333 m³/h CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate). It is intended for air purification in rooms up to a size of 79 m2 be suitable and in nine minutes a 20 m2 clean large room.

On the front of the white housing, a round colored LED ring provides information about the current air quality. The so-called indoor allergy index (IAI) is a real-time numerical display of the allergens occurring indoors and is also shown in the small display on the top where the controls are positioned. Alternatively, users can also switch to display fine dust. You can also regulate the brightness. In sleep mode, the display is completely off.

If you want to do that, you can look forward to a reduced price of the Awair Element air quality sensor. Instead of 149 euros, the device costs only 99 euros with a current discount at Amazon. The air purifier can connect to high-performance smart home centers such as Homey Pro and register CO₂, volatile organic compounds (TVOC) and fine dust particles (PM2.5) in addition to temperature and humidity.

Since you do not have to register to use the Clean+ app to control the Philips AC2889/10, it is also suitable for users who place high demands on data protection. However, if you want to operate the air purifier by voice, you have to register with Philips and link the account to Amazon Alexa. However, the Philips air purifier is not compatible with Homekit and Google Assistant.

While the Philips AC2899/10 can remove fine dust from up to 333 m³ of air per hour, the Philips AC3033/10 manages significantly more with 520 m³/h. According to Philips, it is therefore suitable for rooms up to 135 m². A year ago you had to pay around 400 euros for the Philips AC3033/10. It is now available for just under 300 euros. This means that the device is 30 euros more expensive than the previous low price of 269 euros, but it is still cheap in a year-on-year comparison.

Image gallery: Philips AC3033/10 Pictures

Unlike the AC2899/10, whose filter system consists of three individual filters, Philips uses a 3-in-1 filter for the AC3033/10. The service life should be three years with daily 16-hour operation. An original replacement filter currently costs 65 euros. A suitable third-party filter from Comedes is 20 euros cheaper.

More offers



Conclusion



An adult breathes about 12 to 18 times per minute, small children even exceed this and come to 40 to 50 breaths. But with the vital air, pollutants also get inside the body and thus damage health. With the use of an air purifier, you can ensure that the air quality, at least indoors, remains within the limits of the WHO limit values.

Air purifiers tested so far:



Never miss a deal again? Then sign up for our newsletter.

