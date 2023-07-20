Top deal: 6 GB all-network flat rate in the o2 network for effectively 4.57 euros

PR/Business Insider

Do you need a new tariff for your smartphone? Then you could currently find what you are looking for at Freenet: There is one there Allnet flat rate with six gigabytes of data volume including telephony and SMS flat rate for EUR 9.99 per month.* You can read here why you actually only pay EUR 4.57 per month under certain conditions.

Telefónica Allnet flat rate with Freenet: That’s in the tariff offer

With Freenet you are currently getting a Telefónica Allnet flat rate for EUR 9.99 instead of EUR 14.99 per month.* On top of that you can secure EUR 120.00 in cashback and a EUR 10.00 number portability bonus. With a 24-month contract period, this results in a monthly effective price of 4.57 euros. That’s a strong 70 percent discount on the normal price – an absolute blast deal.

These are the key data for the Freenet tariff in the Telefónica network

Data volume: six gigabytes (LTE, downloads with up to 50 megabits per second) In the o2 network Duration: 24 months Flat rate: telephony and SMS, EU roaming included Monthly basic price: 9.99 euros 120.00 euros cashback 10.00 euros number portability bonus Save connection price through SMS

Save the connection price – this is how it works:

The connection price of normally 39.99 euros will be refunded to you by Freenet if you send an SMS with the text “AP free” (without special characters) to 8362 within 30 days of activation for a one-off fee of 0.19 euros.

Who should strike the freenet tariff with o2 Allnet Flat?

The all-network flat rate offer in the Telefónica network is an all-round carefree package with everything you need for a smooth mobile communications experience. Thanks to the Internet flat rate, you can surf the high-speed network at up to 50 megabits per second and enjoy fast and reliable Internet for your online activities. This is capped at six gigabytes per month. If you surf the web from time to time – for example on the way to work – but otherwise have a WLAN network nearby, this is completely sufficient. Chatting via WhatsApp, occasionally surfing the Internet and writing e-mails are definitely possible.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G: The right smartphone for the tariff

In addition to mobile phone offers, Freenet also has suitable smartphones for mobile phone tariffs. A top model for the Telefónica Allnet Flat is currently the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G.* The mid-range smartphone is available there for 249.00 euros instead of 389.00 euros and thus at the previous best price.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G with 128 gigabytes of internal memory, 6.6-inch AMOLED display (120 Hertz refresh rate), MediaTek Dimension 1080 processor, triple camera battery with 5,000 mAh

Both the Allnet flat rate in the Telefónica network and the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G are absolute top offers where you can’t go wrong. If these still don’t appeal to you, you can find other mobile phone tariffs here:

