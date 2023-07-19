Top deal: 6 GB all-network flat rate in the o2 network for effectively 4.57 euros

PR/Business Insider

Are you looking for a solid cell phone tariff for occasional mobile surfing, chatting and checking e-mails with your smartphone?

With Freenet there is currently an Allnet flat rate in the o2 network for 9.99 euros per month.*

The effective price is only EUR 4.57 when cashback and a bonus for taking your phone number with you are included.

Do you need a new tariff for your smartphone? Then you could currently find what you are looking for at Freenet: There is one there Allnet flat rate with six gigabytes of data volume including telephony and SMS flat rate for EUR 9.99 per month.* You can read here why you actually only pay EUR 4.57 per month under certain conditions.

Telefónica Allnet flat rate with Freenet: That’s in the tariff offer

With Freenet you are currently getting a Telefónica Allnet flat rate for EUR 9.99 instead of EUR 14.99 per month.* On top of that you can secure EUR 120.00 in cashback and a EUR 10.00 number portability bonus. With a 24-month contract period, this results in a monthly effective price of 4.57 euros. That’s a strong 70 percent discount on the normal price – an absolute blast deal.

These are the key data for the Freenet tariff in the Telefónica network

Data volume: six gigabytes (LTE, downloads with up to 50 megabits per second) In the o2 network Duration: 24 months Flat rate: telephony and SMS, EU roaming included Monthly basic price: 9.99 euros 120.00 euros Cashback 10.00 euros Number portability bonus Save connection price through SMS

Save the connection price – this is how it works:

The connection price of normally 39.99 euros will be refunded to you by Freenet if you send an SMS with the text “AP free” (without special characters) to 8362 within 30 days of activation for a one-off fee of 0.19 euros.

Who should strike the freenet tariff with o2 Allnet Flat?

The all-network flat rate offer in the Telefónica network is an all-round carefree package with everything you need for a smooth mobile communications experience. Thanks to the Internet flat rate, you can surf the high-speed network at up to 50 megabits per second and enjoy fast and reliable Internet for your online activities. This is capped at six gigabytes per month. If you surf the web from time to time – for example on the way to work – but otherwise have a WLAN network nearby, this is completely sufficient. Chatting via WhatsApp, occasionally surfing the Internet and writing e-mails are definitely possible.

The right smartphone for the tariff

In addition to mobile phone offers, Freenet also has suitable smartphones for mobile phone tariffs. A top model is currently the Google Pixel 7a.* The new mid-range smartphone is available for 509.00 euros. When you trade in your old smartphone with Freenet, you also save 100.00 euros in addition to the value of the old device.

Google Pixel 7a with 128 gigabytes of internal memory 6.1-inch OLED display High-performance Google Tensor G2 processor Dual rear camera 100.00 euro bonus when trading in the old cell phone (in addition to the value of the old device)

