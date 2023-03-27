Late last year, Top Gear presenter and presenter Freddie Flintoff was involved in a high-speed incident on the set of the series, with the crash resulting in the TV personality needing to be airlifted to Australia after suffering facial injuries and broken ribs. Hospital.

Now, three months later, the BBC has announced that it will not continue filming this season of the show and that the show’s health and safety guidelines will be reviewed. As for what this means for Top Gear, a BBC spokesperson has given more details to the Guardian. Much clarification.

“Under the circumstances, we do not think it is appropriate to resume production of Top Gear Series 34 at this time. We know this will disappoint fans, but it is the right thing to do and we will discuss how best to continue the game later in the year Judge.

While this does mean Top Gear is in jeopardy, it won’t be easy to see it making a comeback in the future, considering the show’s 21-year run has been littered with countless crashes and incidents. Still, with Flintoff allegedly having grounds to file a lawsuit against the BBC over the incident, you have to wonder if this will be the final nail in the auto show’s coffin.