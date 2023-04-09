The definitive launch of the Ryzen 7 7800X3D has been warmly received, mainly due to the excellent performance of its predecessor Ryzen 7 5800X3D in gaming: but if the in-game supremacy of 3D V-Cache technology is indisputable, how much does the motherboard “weigh”?

In fact, in field tests, it is difficult to find high-performance processors associated with entry-level chipsets. Animated by curiosity, the youtuber minteger really wanted to prove it with the Ryzen 7 7800X3D.

A motherboard equipped with was chosen for the test chipset A620 (with support for CPUs with TDP higher than 65W), in tandem with AMD’s next gen processor and DDR5-6000 RAM (AMD’s entry level chipset also supports EXPO technology for RAM overclocking).

The system was then compared to the same hardware equipped however on X670 motherboard.

The most obvious difference concerns the frequencies reached which, in the case of the small A620, stop at 4.4-4.6 GHz. With the X670, however, the youtuber was able to reach 4.8-4.9 GHz.

In terms of energy, during a benchmark cycle, this translated into very different peaks and on the entry level motherboard the CPU reached a maximum of 81W, while on the X670 it could even reach 95W.

This picture can only translate into a disparity in performance and indeed on the A620 the system produces 5% lower performance in benchmark e del 3% in-game.

In short, it is by no means a margin such as to be able to justify a price difference of several hundred euros, but as the Videocardz guys rightly point out, the best approach could be to stop halfway, with a B650 which could justify its price by virtue of better components (above all VRM, but it also and above all depends on the customization) and greater I/O compared to an A620.

While waiting to test the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, if you want to know ours on 3D stacking technology, here is the review of the Ryzen 7 5800X3D.