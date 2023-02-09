As we’ve done with racing games lately, it’s time to look ahead to the rest of 2023 and see what’s in store for the year, especially for those who like deep, long RPG adventures. We’ve taken a look at the biggest and most exciting releases planned for 2023 and put together a list of this year’s top RPGs.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Release: March / Platform: Multi-Format

It’s surprising how few games have explored the rich and expansive Chinese mythology, but in the upcoming Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, we can do just that. The game is being developed by Team Ninja’s Nioh Gang, which suggests the type of action RPG we can expect. Beyond that, we promise ample opportunity to create your own protagonist, who can be crafted in a way that best suits your playstyle. Best of all, it also supports co-op, so you can explore the game’s seemingly powerful world together, and it’s included with Game Pass from launch.

Octopath Traveler II

Release Date: February / Platform: Multi-Format

Octopath Traveler hit the scene in 2018. For anyone who thought Square Enix had gone too far with their meta-RPGs, which are mostly action games these days, it felt liberating to see them still have the magic when they wanted to explore it. Rather than trying to reinvent the wheel, they return next month with a more classic-style sequel—that is, an adventure that follows in the footsteps of its predecessor, offering more of what was already good and finishing with just the right amount of novelty.

Final Fantasy XVI

Release: June / Platform: PlayStation 5

We love the Final Fantasy series and have played almost everything it has to offer. Of course, we’ll also be playing Final Fantasy XVI, which promises to surprise us in a positive way and offer an epic adventure, despite what appears to be dated graphics and a dull presentation.

Eiyuden breaking latest news: Hundred Heroes

Version: 2023 / Platform: Multi-Format

People have been begging and begging Konami to make a new Suikoden for years. However, Konami refused (they basically refused to make any games). After seeing how well Castlevania legend Koji Igarashi did on Kickstarter for his spiritual Castlevania: Symphony of the Night sequel Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, the Suikoden chief decided to do the same. It’s obviously a stroke of genius, because Eiyuden breaking latest news: Hundred Heroes raised crazy money, and from what we’ve seen of the venture, it looks like it’s going to be downright criminally good. If you’ve been missing epic adventures and the ability to create your own gang from massive ensembles, this might be the one for you.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Version: 2023 / Platform: Multi-Format

It certainly didn’t go well for CD Projekt Red and Cyberpunk 2077, the only games we know of that went gold before being delayed and launching in dire shape. The studio had to run challenges and try to fix the adventure, which took almost two years. Cyberpunk 2077 is a lot of fun today, with the upcoming Phantom Liberty expansion awaiting, which the developers say is their biggest DLC ever – which in turn means more extensive than The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’s add-on. In short, bigger than most modern games, and with all the criticism CD Projekt Red has received and their desire for a comeback, we can reasonably expect something pretty spectacular.

Baldur’s Gate III

Release: August / Platform: PC

It feels like the hype for Baldur’s Gate III has waned a bit, a direct result of the fact that it’s actually available through Early Access since 2020, but it’s hard to ignore the powerful and semi-illusory fact that the 23-year-old Baldur’s Gate II (the One of the best RPGs! A sequel is coming this year. This August, it’s time for a release and it’s time to explore a fantasy world again, this time based on the combat system of D&D’s 5th Edition. Due to player feedback, the Early Access version has been released Gradually improving, all signs point to developer Larian Studios having a real treat in store.

Lies of P

Version: 2023 / Platform: Multi-Format

There’s been a lot of Pinocchio lately, mostly in movies, and this year the trend continues with Lies of P. The game, which was hyped after its first trailer in 2021, offers a darker version of the classic story than we’re used to. Here, Pinocchio has to find the missing Geppetto in the city of Crante, and is also forced to lie, which has further implications for the story – and you can influence yourself to a great extent. Lies of P offers plenty of exploration, deceptively fine action and a clever story to hopefully match. An incredibly promising adventure, also included in Game Pass from day one.

Diablo IV

Release date: June / Platform: Multi-format

We first met Diablo walking into a classroom during high school computer science. It was completely silent, and the only thing that could be heard was the sound of a mass of maracas. On closer inspection, it turns out it’s the entire computer class frantically playing Diablo and clicking mouse buttons. The love has continued ever since. Diablo combines action and loot in one brilliant gameplay loop and top-notch design that never gets boring. Starting a new adventure with Diablo IV in June was certainly one of the highlights of the year.

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

Release: Winter / Platform: PlayStation 5

We’ll be honest, we don’t actually think it’s going to be released this year. However, officials say it will arrive this winter, possibly in late 2023 or early 2024. We’re hoping for the former, and while we’re actually not entirely convinced by the action set-up in Final Fantasy VII: Remake (no, we don’t think the strategy mode was well done) and the work they’ve done with the narrative, it doesn’t really matter. Final Fantasy VII is one of the best gaming experiences to date, and the mere thought of hanging out with Cloud and the other heroes again is enough to warrant a place here.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Release: May / Platform: Switch

Of course, we can debate whether The Legend of Zelda is an RPG, but the answer must be plausible, some parts are – other parts are not. Among RPGs we find The Legend of Zelda II: The Adventure of Link and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and of course the upcoming The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Considering how good its predecessor was, if this one was even half the length of this article, it would actually be enough. but. . . Our expectations were much higher than that, and we think this adventure will be at least as good as its predecessor, a solid candidate for Game of the Year and one of Link’s most impressive adventures to date.

Starfield

Release: Summer / Platforms: PC & Xbox

It’s kind of surreal that Bethesda’s first new game series in 25 years is coming, and it’s also their biggest game yet. It’s been described as a Han Solo simulator, Skyrim in space, and NASA punk, all of which of course sound too good to be true. We’re promised tons of planets (inhabited and completely deserted), the chance to create your own life in the stars, space operations, tons of side quests, incredible setting options, and more; in the graphics. Since Bethesda now sleeps with Microsoft’s wallet under its pillow, there’s no need to rush the risk and thus gain the necessary development time, suggesting we can expect something truly special when it premieres. It’s also included in Game Pass from day one, which seems to make everything even better.