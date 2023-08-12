Top up credit – this is how it works

Image Source: Getty Images / Deagreez

If you have a prepaid tariff from Penny Mobil for your smartphone, you have to top up the credit from time to time. How does it work?

Top up directly online

There are different ways to top up your credit. You can either buy the prepaid credit in the Penny branch near you as a top-up card and book the code using the smartphone keypad, or you can have the process carried out conveniently online from home.

Penny Mobil: See the 6-month package

Penny Mobil: Top up credit online

If you don’t want to go outside, the Penny-Mobil credit can be topped up online:

To do this, go to the online top-up page. Give them here phone number for which the charge is to be performed. Choose whether it is a one-off or recurring charge should act. seek the Amount from which is to be booked. You can choose from values ​​of 15 euros, 20 euros, 25 euros, 30 euros and 50 euros. Confirm the process with the red buy button. Follow the further instructions, choose one payment method and complete the booking.

This works either once or automatically on specified days or if the credit falls below a certain amount. You can also set up a “standing order” so that the credit booked automatically for your prepaid tariff becomes. Online top-up works both for your own Penny-Mobil tariff and for other users. You can pay with Penny Mobil PayPal, direct transfer, credit card (Visa and Mastercard) as well as about Giropay.

Penny Mobil: Top up credit – that’s how it works with a credit card

If you bought a top-up card in the Penny market, you will receive a code at the checkout. Take good care of the code, as you cannot recover it if you lose it. So you should top up the code as soon as possible for your penny balance. It works like this:

Go to the cash desk at Penny and get yourself there a top-up carde. The cards are available with preloaded amounts of 15 euros, 30 euros or 50 euros. Individual amounts cannot be freely selected. The credit is hidden behind a code, which you have to enter on your smartphone. So dial it on the phone with the Penny SIM card Speed ​​dial 9577. In the language menu, tap on the paragraph 2. As soon as you are prompted to do so, you give over the smartphone keypad the top-up card code a. Finally, you confirm the entry with the #-Taste. After that it will Credit to your Penny SIM loaded and you can use it, for example, to book the prepaid flat rate for a new month.

Instead of calling the top-up number 9577, you can top-up quickly using a key combination. To do this, press the following keys on your smartphone: *101*Recharge Code# 📞

If you don’t know where the nearest Penny is in your area, you can find all branches using the postal code on the discounter’s website.

