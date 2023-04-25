Topaz Photo AI vs DXO PureRAW 3 vs Adobe, who is best at denoising?

The battle of AI-supported photo editing goes into the next round. If you previously had a very noisy image, you had to live with it or use programs like Topaz Photo AI or DXO PureRAW 3.

Both are capable of massively reducing noise in images! However, Adobe is now striking back! In the latest versions of Photoshop and Lightroom, Adobe offers AI-supported noise reduction for the first time.

Exciting!

The question here is how good is it? To clarify this question, I send Adobe Lightroom, Topaz Photo AI and DXO PureRAW 3 to the comparison.

Which program is better at reducing noise?

A brief overview

I probably don’t have to explain Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop to you anymore. Both are fully developed photo editing programs and Lightroom is a photo management program.

AI assisted noise reduction is just another “module” here.

Things are a bit different with DXO PureRAW 3. This is more or less just for noise reduction.

You let PureRAW 3 process your images and then edit them in other programs.

However, PureRAW 3 can also selectively sharpen images, correct distortions and other “weaknesses” of the lens. For this purpose, DXO has a database for which they have tested each individual lens model and created a profile accordingly.

Similar to PureRAW 3, Topaz Photo AI is not an image editor. However, this consists of several modules, such as the “gigapixel” AI, which increases the resolution of images, etc.

However, we are concentrating here on the feature for AI-supported image denoising.

processing time

All three programs need more or less time to process the images. I processed 25 images with each of the three programs on the following PC.

AMD Ryzen 7950X

64GB RAM

Nvidia RTX 3060Ti

Windows 11

The programs can use both the CPU and the graphics card to process the recordings. Processing via CPU usually takes a lot longer!

With DXO PureRAW and Topaz Photo AI you can process multiple images at once. With Lightroom only one. On average, the programs require the following time for me to process a recording:

Adobe Lightroom – 31 seconds

DXO Pure RAW 3 – 18 seconds

Topaz Photo AI – 10 Seconds

This surprisingly makes Topaz Photo AI the fastest program! This also seems to use the graphics card the most.

Finally a DNG

With PureRAW 3 and Topaz Photo AI you can also save images as JPG, but in the best case you want to feed them with a RAW image and then output them as DNG.

DNG is something like a universal RAW format. This therefore still contains all image information and is ideal for further processing of the image.

However, the processed images will be much larger! Here for example 25 pictures:

Original – 1.32 GB

Topaz Photo AI – 7.20 GB

DXO Pure RAW 3 – 3,67 GB

Lightroom – 5,1GB

How good are the pictures?

All three programs deliver a massive improvement in smoking behavior, regardless of the ISO value. Even at ISO 100 there is a noticeable improvement in the basic structure.

This is usually done without “paying a price” for it. Especially the noise reduction from DXO and Adobe have no disadvantage at their core!

100% of the images I processed with both ended up looking better than the original.

Adobe’s noise reduction tends to be the “easiest”. I had also “only” set this to 50 for the test. But even at higher levels, it tends to remain a bit “lighter” than DXO or Topaz Photo AI.

DXO PureRAW and Topaz Photo AI don’t mix much. Sometimes one is better, sometimes the other. Topaz Photo AI tends to be slightly better (ISO 5000+) or stronger with more “extreme” images.

Topaz Photo AI also sometimes sharpens a little more, sometimes a little less. Topaz is just a little less consistent than Adobe or DXO here.

Results vary from extremely good to worse than the other two. You may be able to get more out of this with the “fine adjustments” at Topaz.

But they are all better than the original.

Different colors?

With normal images, the colors in Adobe and DXO do not change to the original RAW!

Adobe and DXO were only able to work out colors better with extremely low light images, see here:

Topaz Photo AI, on the other hand, is a bit out of line and tends to intensify colors.

This is a simple saturation adjustment, which I wouldn’t rate positively or negatively.

Topaz Photo AI partly a bit wild!

At its core, the algorithm used by Adobe and DXO seems to be quite similar. Topaz Photo AI differs a bit more from the two here. I suspect Topaz uses real AI the most.

This also seems to “swap” parts of the images completely. Look here:

Here the font of the Eitorf logo has been properly replaced. In other places, too, it seems as if the AI ​​were exchanging things in the picture for something AI-generated, which massively increases the sharpness and clarity, but mostly looks artificial.

This effect is extreme in some images, and almost non-existent in others. And yes, I checked that I only had the noise reduction active in Topaz Photo AI here!

For such reasons, among others, you have to decide on a frame-by-frame basis with Topaz Photo AI whether the result is good.

Adobe and DXO showed no such behavior in the test!

Conclusion, which program has the best noise reduction

Adobe has done a very good job with their new AI assisted noise reduction!

This improves the image noise very significantly, just like the basic structure, without sacrificing detail or sharpness. Even with images with ISO 100 there is a significantly improved structure, especially from the bokeh.

So, at its core, you can expect an improvement from this noise reduction in all images without any downsides other than the time it takes to process.

DXO PureRAW 3 gives very similar results! In terms of color and basic structure, Adobe and DXO are really very close. However, PureRAW 3 tends to be a bit stronger and has the better lens correction.

DXO PureRAW 3 reduces noise a bit more, but is perhaps slightly more “aggressive” in terms of artifacting. I would say Adobe’s noise reduction is very similar to DXO PureRAW 2 or the old “algorithm”.

However, I still see PureRAW 2/3 slightly ahead of Adobe!

Topaz Photo AI is another beast with a difference. Topaz Photo AI tends to work more aggressively and obviously than the other two. Noise is reduced a little more, it is sharpened much more, colors are richer and some image elements are exchanged by AI-generated content (my guess), but in return we also have more artefact formation.

Sometimes Topaz Photo AI clearly delivers the best results, but sometimes they look wrong or artificial. Topaz Photo AI fluctuates extremely here! While DXO and Adobe deliver constant improvement.

Hence my conclusion, if you have a picture that is completely broken, then Topaz Photo AI is your best chance to save the picture.

If you have an image that is fair to good then DXO PureRAW will give the best and most consistent results, followed by Adobe. You can apply both to images blindly without worrying about making things worse. With Topaz Photo AI you have to be more careful.