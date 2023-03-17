Power stations with an integrated battery enable a self-sufficient power supply far away from the mains. Thanks to various connection options including a 230-volt socket and sufficiently high continuous output, the devices are not only ideal for camping and leisure, but also for work and as an emergency power supply. The internal battery can be charged either with the mains adapter at the socket, with a 12-volt socket in the vehicle or with the help of a photovoltaic module. The power storage device offers maximum flexibility and can also be used independently.

In this test we look at a power station with an unusual extra: an integrated car jump starter. The solar generator Topshak TS-PS1500 from the online shop Banggood also scores with solid equipment and a currently low price. The power station currently costs a slim 777 euros as a special offer. We show other mobile power storage devices in the top 10: Solar generators – the best power stations with photovoltaics.

design and scope of delivery



The Topshak power station is delivered to the customer together with a power pack, a solar charging cable and the car starter module. The plastic housing is about the size of a beer crate and weighs about the same at 17.5 kilograms. The power station is mobile, but only to a certain extent. The solar generator is clearly too heavy for hikes.

When choosing the color, the manufacturer simply opted for the most popular color combination for power stations: black and orange. At first glance, the device could also be from Flashfish. Jackery or Xmund come. The workmanship is neat and the design functional. The carrying handle on the top makes transport easier, but makes the power station unnecessarily bulky. We would have liked a foldable handle better here. Then you could also put other objects on the power station.

The controls of the TS-PS1500 are all on the front, except for the emergency lamp on the back. At the top left are the two round plug sockets for charging the power station using solar power or an external power pack. The 12 volt outputs (10 A) and power button are located directly below on the left. In addition to a vehicle socket (cigarette lighter), two sockets for round plugs are available here. In addition to the inputs and 12 volt outputs, there are a total of six USB ports with an on/off switch. Four USB-A ports (3x 3A, 1x QC up to 18 watts) and two USB-C ports with PD up to 100 watts are available. Powerful notebooks and the like can be used without an additional power supply.

The status display is located at the top center. All important data, such as remaining capacity, remaining running time, active inputs and outputs are visible at a glance – at least when you are sitting directly in front of the power station. Unfortunately, the display can only be read correctly from the front and is also not very bright. To the right of the display there are two inputs protected behind rubber caps for the car jump start module and for additional batteries – these do not seem to be available at the moment. The three 230 volt sockets are attached under the display and the car jump starter socket. The Schuko sockets have their own power button and each produce 1500 watts of sine wave.

practice test



The operation of the solar generator is uncomplicated thanks to the clear layout and labeling of the operating elements. Compared to most power stations tested so far, the status display is difficult to read, but at least all important information is displayed. Low-cost power stations often lack a remaining runtime display and a capacity display that is accurate to a percentage. The input line, which is important for aligning a solar panel, is also integrated here.

First, we discharge the TS-PS1500’s batteries through a series of performance tests. No big surprises here as Powerstation outputs a pure sine wave. The device is also suitable for sensitive electronics. The mobile socket supplies our gaming PC, our workshop lights and our 3D printer, as well as the television, refrigerator and electric lawn trimmer. Our Macbook is easily supplied via PD on the USB-C output. To push the Topshak to its limit, we’ll have to bring out the heavy artillery. Only very powerful consumers such as electric chainsaws, fan heaters or table grills exceed the performance of the TS-PS1500.

We can confirm the continuous output of 1500 watts specified by the manufacturer. Even slightly higher values ​​are possible if only one of the three 230 V sockets is used. Short-term peaks are even possible up to 3000 watts. After a few seconds, with a higher load, a warning tone sounds and the power station deactivates the AC outputs. This works reliably in the test.

The noise development during the performance tests is a bit unfortunate and suggests that the fan control could be improved. Even with a power output of 600 watts and more, the power station usually works completely silently and the fans only start sporadically for one to two minutes. But then with full power and maximum volume. When the fan in the power station starts up, you don’t want to have to sit next to it. Even our gaming PC runs quietly under full load. The volume of the TS-PS1500 is rather comparable to that of a vacuum cleaner. Too bad, this power station is at best suitable for use in a tent during the day. If you use the device for garden equipment and tools, for example, you can get over it.

Before carrying out capacity tests, we fully charge the power station’s now empty batteries. This works either with the included power supply unit or via photovoltaics and happens most of the time silently. But here, too, the ventilation starts up sporadically – with a deafening noise. With the only 200 watt power pack, the batteries (1408 Wh) need a good ten hours to be charged. Charging with a 12-volt vehicle power supply and with a solar panel also works in the test. However, we only charge the power station here as a test and not completely – the charging capacity is simply too low for that. Charging via cigarette lighter would take about 16 hours. Solar charging takes about 12 to 15 hours. The model is less suitable for spontaneous use than devices with a quick charge function, such as the Anker Powerhouse 757 (test report) or the Ecoflow Delta 2 (test report).

Simultaneous charging and discharging also works, but is not really economical due to the low input power. The model is therefore largely unsuitable for campers who want to supply the cool box with electricity during the day, for example, while the solar panels provide electricity. However, this point is irrelevant for day trips, short events or as a power storage device for the trunk.

In the capacity tests, we elicited between 1119.4 Wh and 1254.7 Wh from the lithium-ion batteries in several runs. In terms of the nominal capacity, the conversion loss is between almost 10 and 20 percent – a mediocre value. The manufacturers speak of an average of 85 percent usable energy. How high the conversion loss actually is always depends on the connected consumers. The lowest losses occur when using 12-volt devices on the corresponding DC outputs. Experience has shown that you lose the most when using low-performance 230-volt consumers.

Finally, we test the included car starter module. The compact box with the function button and the two connection terminals is plugged into the corresponding port of the power station. After connecting the clamps to the car battery, the ignition of the car is started and the function button on the starter module is pressed. In a test with an older BMW Z4 mothballed over the winter, the starter module worked reliably. As practical as this extra is – we would have wished for much longer cables. Holding the power station, which weighs almost 20 kilograms, at battery level in order to connect it to the car is anything but pleasant. Small, external starting aids are much more convenient here. More on this in our guide to jump-starting your car: power banks and chargers for car batteries.

Preis



The Topshak TS-PS1500 normally costs between 900 and 1000 euros. This is not expensive, but in view of strong and well-known competition such as Ecoflow Delta 2 (test report), it is too much. Currently, the power station is already for 777 Euro listed on Banggood. This price is extremely attractive!

Conclusion

