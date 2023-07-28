TOPTICA again among “BAVARIA’S BEST 50”

TOPTICA Photonics AG, one of the world‘s leading manufacturers of high-end laser systems for scientific and industrial applications, has once again been included in the renowned “BAVARIA’S BEST 50” list.

Bavaria’s Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Roland Weigert (left) presents the “Bayerns Best 50” award (Image source: StMWi/S.Heuser (Fotostudio Heuser))

This award once again underlines TOPTICA’s outstanding achievements and commitment to surviving and growing in a highly dynamic and highly competitive market environment.

“BAVARIA’S BEST 50” is an initiative of the Bavarian State Ministry for Economic Affairs, Regional Development and Energy and annually honors medium-sized companies that have been able to increase both their sales and the number of their employees above average in recent years.

This year’s award validates TOPTICA’s continuous investments in innovation and excellence. The company has established itself as a pioneer in the laser and photonics industry by continuously investing in research and development and offering innovative solutions to its customers worldwide.

“We are very proud of this award. It is a recognition of the hard work and dedication of our team,” said Dr. Wilhelm Kaenders, founder and board member of TOPTICA. “This success is proof of our philosophy and our claim to be at the forefront of technological development and thus make our contribution to progress in a wide variety of industries and research areas.”

TOPTICA will continue its efforts to consolidate its position as a leading company in the laser and photonics industry and thus continue its successful company development. The award as BAVARIA’S BEST 50 is an important milestone on this path.

TOPTICA Photonics AG

TOPTICA was founded in 1998 and has been on an ambitious growth path ever since. At the company headquarters in Gräfelfing near Munich, around 380 highly qualified specialists are currently working on converting today’s research into tomorrow’s products, bringing them to market maturity and manufacturing them with reliable quality. TOPTICA today employs more than 490 people worldwide in seven business units (TOPTICA Photonics AG, eagleyard Photonics GmbH, TOPTICA Projects GmbH, TOPTICA Photonics Inc. USA, TOPTICA Photonics KK Japan, TOPTICA Photonics China and TOPTICA France SAS) with a consolidated group turnover of around 130 million €.

Image source: StMWi/S.Heuser (photo studio Heuser)

