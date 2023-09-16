Torrii Launches New “Black” iPhone 15 Pro Max Phone Case with MagSafe Support in Hong Kong

TORRII Hong Kong, a renowned technology brand, has recently announced the launch of its latest product – the iPhone 15 Pro Max “black” phone case. This phone case not only supports the highly anticipated MagSafe charging feature but also emphasizes all-round protection for the phone.

The Torrii BonJelly phone case is crafted with a soft, flexible, and shock-absorbing TPU dual-material structural frame. This innovative construction ensures that the phone case remains robust and effectively buffers the force of impact, protecting the phone from damage.

One notable feature of the Torrii BonJelly case is its back, which is made from optical-grade polycarbonate. This high-quality material makes the case durable and provides excellent protection against damage from knocks or drops. The case is specifically designed to be tight, covering all edges of the iPhone completely.

Moreover, the Torrii BonJelly case incorporates an advanced corner pad structure that efficiently disperses impact forces, further safeguarding the phone. The raised design of the phone case’s frame not only offers additional protection for the screen and lens against scratches but also enhances the user’s grip, ensuring a more stable holding experience.

The Torrii BonJelly Mobile Phone Soft Case for iPhone 15 Pro Max (Black MagSafe) is available for purchase at a price of $149. Customers can easily find it on Torrii’s online flagship store, where they can explore other cutting-edge tech offerings as well.

For more details and a comprehensive review of the Torrii BonJelly case, readers can visit Techritual Hong Kong, a trusted technology website specializing in providing in-depth information on the latest tech products and trends.

Tech enthusiasts and iPhone users can now rejoice as Torrii Hong Kong brings forth an exceptional blend of style and functionality with its new “black” iPhone 15 Pro Max phone case. With its commendable protection features and support for MagSafe, this phone case proves to be a must-have accessory for iPhone enthusiasts seeking optimal protection for their devices.

