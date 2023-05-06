Toshiba hard drives, tips for choosing

The Toshiba hard drive family is extensive, the company offers users an overview of the most important criteria and specifications and their correlation.

Hard drives offer large storage capacities at a low cost, but in some cases the models differ noticeably. Mean Time To Failure (MTTF) and Unrecoverable Error Rate (UER), Shingled Magnetic Recording (SMR) and Microwave-Assisted Magnetic Recording (MAMR) help evaluate which drive is best suited for a given application.

Different fields of application

The ever-increasing amount of business and personal data is fueling the need for high-capacity storage media. Hard drives, designed to meet the needs of different application sectors, are still the most common solution. Within their portfolio, vendors offer drives for PCs, NAS systems, video surveillance and data centers, which differ in terms of interfaces, performance and reliability. For example, PC and notebook models are typically designed for 8-16 hours of operation per day and an annual workload of 55TB. While hard drives for NAS, surveillance and enterprise-class systems must support 24/7 operation and handle higher workloads.

Toshiba Hard Drives – Reliability and Capacity

Rainer W. Kaese, Senior Manager, HDD Business Development di Toshiba Electronics Europe

Capacity and price aren’t the only criteria that should determine the choice of a hard drive. Other specifications such as reliability and the ability to handle harsh operating conditions must also be considered so that applications receive data reliably without putting it at risk.

The maintenance interventions

MTTF is a statistical value ranging from 1 to 2.5 million hours, depending on the model, indicating the average HDD operating time until failure. However, this value has a limited value, the units can get damaged at any time making regular backups and RAID configurations necessary to avoid any data loss. Conversely with a larger number of drives, the MTTF helps estimate how often failures might occur. With an MTTF of one million hours and one million drives, one failure per hour is expected, or with 1,000 drives one failure every 1,000 hours.

How to choose the right hard drive

For hard drives operating 24/7, the Annual Failure Rate (AFR) can be determined based on the MTTF, which is more indicative as a percentage value. Simplified, this can be calculated as 8,760 hours of annual operating time divided by the MTTF in hours and multiplied by 100. An enterprise-class drive with an MTTF of 1.4 million hours has an AFR of 0.625%. In a data center with 100,000 drives, it is expected that 625 of these will fail each year and need to be replaced. If the operator opts for drives with an MTTF of 2.5 million hours, the AFR drops to 0.35% and likely only 350 hard drives will fail in the same period, significantly reducing maintenance efforts.

Toshiba hard drives – The importance of environmental conditions

Less serious than failures are errors of reading, usually compensated by internal correction. This is not always successful, which is why the EBU is a key parameter. Dust, electromagnetic radiation or an incorrectly performed write operation are among the main reasons that make stored data unreadable. Hard drives for PCs, NAS and surveillance systems have a frequency of 1 in 1,014, on average with an uncorrectable bit error every 1,014 bits read, or every 12.5TB. In contrast, enterprise-class hard drives have a UER of 1 in 1,015 with a read error only every 125TB.

What to evaluate

MTTF and UER are obtained only if the hard drives are used in the environmental conditions specified by the manufacturer. Typically PC drives are designed to operate between 0°C and 60°C, enterprise-class drives between 5°C and 55°C. Additionally, vendors provide information on shock and vibration resistance. NAS and enterprise-class HDDs are less sensitive than those for PCs or surveillance systems, as they are integrated into a single system. Rotational vibrations can amplify each other, so NAS and enterprise models incorporate special vibration detectors and control mechanisms that register and compensate for this phenomenon.

How do you choose the best hard drive. Toshiba’s opinion

In addition to reliability, the most factors important are performance and power consumption. HDDs with a rotational speed of 10,500 or 15,000 revolutions per minute (RPM) offer the best performance, although they have been replaced by SSDs in recent years. Enterprise-class hard drives with 7,200 RPM already deliver sequential throughput of up to 280MB/s and 400 input/output operations per second (IOPS).

External data traces

However, the performance of HDDs degrades with fill level, because the first-write and external data tracks on the spinning magnetic disks are longer and contain more data than the internal ones. During a rotation, the read-write head may simply write or read more data out than in.

Data transfer speed

Typically, all categories of hard drives come with a SATA interface, with the exception of high-performance HDDs that are available exclusively with SAS. Today, 6 Gbit/s data transfer rate (referred to as SATA 3.3) is a reference standard for the SATA interface, backwards compatible with 3 and 1.5 Gbit/s versions. The SAS standard currently in use is SAS-3.0 and guarantees a data transfer rate of 12 GBit/s, also recompatible with 6, 3 and 1.5 GBit/s. Enterprise-class HDDs are available with SATA or SAS. The latter interface offers higher signal strength, end-to-end data protection and dual port.

Choosing the best hard drive. Toshiba’s opinion

However it is expensive and it has consume slightly higher power consumption than SATA. For companies that want to optimize energy costs there are other levers, first of all the modernization of the hard disk infrastructure. Most of the energy is used for disk rotation, storage capacity and workload have little effect on consumption, as a result a few large capacity drives are cheaper than many small HDDs.

More space to store

HDD models also differ in the recording technology used. In use for several years, CMR technology has reached its limit of 16TB per drive, SMR technology, mainly used for PC HDDs and video surveillance systems, instead allows you to increase storage density by working with data traces superimposed.

Reduce magnetic energy

MARM technology is instead exploited by enterprise-class hard drives with greater capacity. The writing head is equipped with an element that generates microwaves and helps focus the magnetic flux so as to reduce the magnetic energy for writing. It can therefore be smaller and write bits more densely. Currently this technology allows to reach 18 and 20TB and, thanks to the advances in the future, it will be possible to have drives up to 30TB.

How to choose the right hard drive