Total Tank Generals Review – Gamereactor

Patton, Rommel and Zhukov had something in common. They’re all three famous generals, and they also happen to be the main focus of this hex-based strategy game. The campaign is divided into three distinct parts, each with several missions, following one of the three generals. Each mission is introduced by a short cutscene. You can also take part in some individual skirmishes. The focus is entirely on one player. However, you can create and share your own scenes, for example by downloading other people’s scenes on Steam.

There’s no multiplayer mode here, it’s you playing against the computer in very tight missions. It’s a lot like Panzer Corps. It’s turn-based, and you usually only have a limited number of turns to complete a mission. In one of Rommel’s early missions, you have just over 10 turns to win. So the map is pretty tight so you can move your troops around. You can also order troops and quickly bring them to the front.

The difference from other similar games is that you can place several different troop types in the same hexagon. They can then attack together for more power and other bonuses. This allows you to hit different targets more effectively. I like this system; it’s flexible and allows us to use coroutines. Even the more subtle changes, determine the shots and damage that hits. Another strength of the game is its user interface. It’s pretty obvious what happens when you target an enemy. You can easily read the digits needed to implement tactical decisions. The difficulty lies in judging when, where and how to attack the enemy. You almost never have a guaranteed hit, which forces you to consider the fact that you might miss. Having the ability to have your troops pool from the same area is a big statement. If you make a mistake, the computer won’t hesitate to run you over.

Despite this novelty, I don’t think Total Tank General stands out. This is a very mature game form of safe play. Noobs from Poland should be applauded for how well this experience was packaged. The presentation is great and it’s easy to get information on what you’re doing. The user interface has been carefully designed to save users time and allow strategy to take center stage. I don’t have to wrestle with menus, which are otherwise commonplace in the genre. This is something I really appreciate.

The visuals are great and the sound does its job. Detailed tanks and soldiers also make the experience look good. The campaign map is laid out on a beautiful wooden surface. These are the main advantages of the total tank general. Careful measures to make a compact, streamlined and strategically capable experience work. The music fits the era as well as World War II.

I am very satisfied with my experience here. It’s fun trying to solve these little tactical puzzles. Computers provide a very strong resistance. The only aspect I’m missing is an upgradeable unit. I understand that the developers want you to choose between new and new units, or outdated but seasoned units. I hope a well thought out system will emerge that allows me to make more decisions. The system we have now works fine, but I find it a bit limiting. My concern is that it lacks some replay value. Currently, there are user-created scenarios where you can replay missions to earn medals, but I feel like the game needs additional content to keep my interest.

At the end of the day, this is a tight, single-player strategy experience. It manages through its cooperative war mechanic to stand out from competitors. The user interface, graphics, and music have all been polished to make the experience shine. It doesn’t have much replay value, lacks a multiplayer mode, and I want my unit upgrade system. Other than that, it’s a fantastic addition to the war strategy genre.