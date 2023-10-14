Total War: PHARAOH Takes Players Back to Ancient Egypt in Epic Strategy Game Release on Steam

SEGA Releases “Total War: PHARAOH” on Steam, Taking Players Back to Ancient Egypt

SEGA has announced the release of “Total War: PHARAOH,” developed by Creative Assembly Limited, on the popular gaming platform Steam. This latest addition to the Total War series takes players back to ancient Egypt, immersing them in the turmoil of the New Kingdom while determining the fate of three major cultures. As they fight for survival in the catastrophic Late Bronze Age Collapse, players will have to make strategic decisions that will shape the course of history.

“Total War: PHARAOH” offers a unique blend of turn-based civilization management and real-time strategy gameplay. Players will have the opportunity to rule one of the renowned Bronze Age civilizations and rewrite history to their liking. They will have to master diplomacy, economics, and military tactics to navigate through the chaotic era and emerge victorious.

The game’s main content includes historically inspired events that allow players to relive the significant moments of Ancient Egypt, including the death of Pharaoh Merneptah. The game also offers stunning recreations of ancient Egypt’s majestic beauty, from the fertile banks of the Nile to the windswept deserts of the Sinai Peninsula and the mountain cliffs of ancient Anatolia.

Players will have the option to choose one of three unique Bronze Age civilizations: Egyptians, Hittites, or Canaanites. They can take on the role of a distinguished diplomat, a determined commander, or a fearless warlord, each with their own playstyle. The ultimate goal is to conquer the Bronze Age, expanding and growing the empire across campaign maps that include cultural centers like Egypt, Canaan, and Anatolia.

The new custom campaign feature in “Total War: PHARAOH” offers nearly unlimited possibilities, allowing players to personalize their campaigns by choosing random starting points, adjusting resource settings, and even controlling natural disasters. Unpredictable weather conditions also add another layer of challenge to battles, with thunderstorms and sandstorms affecting the battlefield and the surrounding terrain.

In addition to the strategic gameplay, “Total War: PHARAOH” offers players opportunities to pay allegiance to the gods of the ancient world. With nineteen gods to choose from, spread across various mythologies, players can benefit from their favor or suffer consequences by offending them.

To make it accessible for both novice and returning players, the game features a new teaching system that guides players through basic and advanced tactics to ensure they are ready for the main battles.

Players who purchase “Total War: PHARAOH” during its first week of release will receive early bird benefits, including the “Incarnation of the Gods” and the “Heart of Selden” appearance packages. More details about these exclusive rewards can be found in the Total Defeat: Pharaoh FAQ.

“Total War: PHARAOH” offers an immersive experience in the rich history of ancient Egypt, allowing players to rewrite their own history. With its strategic depth, stunning visuals, and extensive customizability, this latest addition to the Total War series is sure to captivate gamers and strategy enthusiasts alike.

