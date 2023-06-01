Total War: Pharaoh – We Played Creative Assembly’s Next Historical Strategy Game Trailer – Gamereactor – Total War: Pharaoh

After Total War Saga: Troy, it’s time to start guessing where the next time period will get the Total War treatment. Rather conservatively, Creative Assembly pretty much stayed in the same timeframe, only moving the setting to Egypt’s New Kingdom less than 2000 kilometers away. Historically, we’re still looking at the heyday of the Empire and avoiding a downward spiral towards the Late Bronze Age when everything else crumbles.

With some foresight, CA decided to focus on the glorious pinnacle of ancient Egypt, thereby avoiding touching the end of the Ptolemaic dynasty and its last and most famous ruler, Cleopatra VII, thus avoiding the end of the Pharaonic reign of Egypt, Instead, leave the train wreck to Netflix. Instead, we get a ton of historical learning, as the Hittites are a huge part of the game and also exist as several playable factions.

Here, CA introduces us to some new gameplay mechanics that are very important to daily life and religion in Ancient Egypt, the weather being the most notable one, which will affect your battles. However, since a lot of information has been leaked over the past few days, including information that those who participated in the preview did not know, we will do our best to include it.

As always, the combat is pretty limited to the fullest of our previews. We had a chance to try three different setups. Basic land battles with starting units, advanced land battles with oases, swamps, and late game tank units, and siege warfare, this time in the role of defenders – harder with towers’ reduced range and rate of fire much.

These pre-made, intense battles don’t do the factions or leaders quite justice, as there are eight factions in the game, each representing a faction that either wants to unify the land and become the new ruler of the empire, or is in the Hittite Humans take over the vast desert. The difficulty of each also varies, however, we did win all three on our first try.

Competing for the Egyptians are Seti, Ramesses, Tausret and Seti II, who fought Amen Messer, also a playable faction, giving way to two other playable lords, Ilsu and the bays of the Canaanites, and the Hittites of Supiluluma and Kulenta. How the nomads will play out will be interesting as they basically rule their own territory and have nothing to do with the pharaoh power struggles in the kingdom of egypt. Total War really turns into an interactive history lesson, and it’s quite complex.

It also means you’re ruling a country that’s partly fertile river soil, but mostly just sand dunes far out to sea, and Creative Assembly has done its best to make the leaders fun and real, while also giving the game a more immersive feel. With a strategic feel, the game doesn’t seem so complicated when 99% of your troops are lightly armored infantry. We’ve had the classic dust storm, and now it has to be taken into account that rain and even fire can affect your combat. It brings a more dynamic and realistic feel, which we really like.

Another new element is armor condition, and just like in real life, your unit’s armor won’t maintain its integrity after being stabbed 456 times in the same place, so it will eventually fade away and become useless. This adds a deeper level of tactical meaning to how units, especially far units, are used, and makes non-armor-piercing units more useful in the later stages of combat.

We took advantage of this ourselves during siege warfare, where we tricked the enemy into following one of our fast-moving units, thereby forcing them to move past arrow towers and archer units, which removed their armor, making our own Fast troops, who otherwise have no chance, tear them to shreds easily with their short-range bows, and can usually only take on lightly armored or unarmored enemies.

So, has anything improved since Total War Saga: Troy, or is it just a reskin? Well, since we haven’t changed the campaign map, campaign mechanics, or anything like that, it’s hard to know which mechanics were reused, reworked, omitted, or reworked. But we can safely say that bland, lacking differentiation of units is a thing of the past.

Over three battles, you get a very good sense of what units are made for, who are designed for damage, who are built to counter heavy armor, which units are good at flanking and which are built for the front, It is easier for players to correctly identify and use each unit type with maximum effectiveness. With the changes to the high-speed charge brought about by Total War: Warhammer III, a more tank-based army is also a viable option, and while we don’t like the extremely micro-management-intensive playstyle of tank-heavy armies, suddenly, Maxing out your tank in a “hit and run” combat style just got a lot more fun, along with high-impact charges.

Even though it’s still a few months away from launch, it still feels finished, we haven’t noticed any glitches or bugs, and while minor balance changes and tweaks may be needed, we personally don’t mind playing it the way it is.