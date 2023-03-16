Creative Assembly, a British game developer known for the “Army of the Enemy” series, a subsidiary of SEGA Europe, announced today (16) that it will set up a third research and development base, Creative Assembly North, in Newcastle, UK. The Creative Assembly headquarters in Sussex and the European studio in Bulgaria are juxtaposed. Today, Creative Assembly employs more than 850 people.

According to officials, the newly formed Creative Assembly (CA) North is a growing flexible work team, and they are working with the headquarters studio to develop an as yet unannounced project. This project promises to bring players an unforgettable experience. The Creative Assembly North team will be committed to working with the Creative Assembly divisions with the goal of continuously improving tools, processes, the development experience, and more.

Creative Assembly North team photo Creative Assembly North is led by industry veteran Giselle Stewart, Director of Creative Assembly North and Visiting Professor at Newcastle University. Giselle has over 26 years experience as a AAA developer and has previously served on the boards of organizations such as the Game Developers Guild, the Creative Industries Alliance and the UK Association for Interactive Entertainment (Ukie).

Giselle Stewart says it’s exciting to build a brand new development studio from the ground up, with the full support of one of the UK’s oldest and largest studios. They will develop in a resilient and creative manner while fostering collaboration across regions.