While the subject at hand is Dawi-Zharr, Fire Dwarves (don’t mistake them for Dwarves) or Chaos Dwarves, this DLC has been released alongside Total War: Warhammer III’s massive 3.0 update and its free downloadable DLC. So even if you don’t buy the DLC, you’ll still get something from this new batch of content. This DLC is the worst kept secret since the release of Total War: Warhammer III, as data mining revealed hints of it from the very beginning, and the starting area is filled with filler factions. So the Chaos Dwarves DLC, as one of the most versatile races in the entire Warhammer universe, must be good because expectations are high.

As with previous faction-specific DLCs, your campaign is disconnected from the realm of Chaos, which means the whole Ursus and Bel’akor thing isn’t something you need to worry about. Instead, you’re tasked with finding dwarf relics, deciding which relics to use and which to power your giant drill, and digging into the domain of Hashut, the chief deity of the Chaos Dwarves, for his magical blood that will ensure your eternal dominion over darkness.

The Chaos Dwarves are literally a hard-working people, as their entire society is based on the manufacture of weapons, created from raw materials, mined by slaves… ah. . . “Workers”. These are the main three resources you need to worry about besides gold, because raw materials, in particular, are used instead of gold to upgrade cities, and with enough sla… laborers, construction can be greatly rushed. These laborers are acquired through trade routes and conquer other civilizations and win battles. This means their economy is easier to micromanage (those who played the Dark Elf Golden Triangle campaign know what’s going on), but since raw material extraction and factory output need to be balanced, you need to think more about how you build your provinces.

Chaos Dwarves may be small in stature, but that doesn’t stop them from being ambitious, with a system like court influence known as the Conclave. Influence is gained through buildings and, you guessed it, battles, and provides sizable bonuses, all of which culminate in you taking over the other three internal factions in a “peaceful” alliance.

Why are all these weapons needed? Well – keep your army going. Elite soldiers are expensive, so the quantity of each type is severely limited. An earth-shattering mortar to pilot on a skull smasher train might sound like fun until you realize that not only do you have to pay 3000 gold to buy it, but you also need to pay for the weapon to increase your unit cap. Most individual unit types will need to have their caps increased in this way, which is expensive. Then there’s the constant maintenance of not only gold, but also weapons – because the hellforge mechanic allows you to buy additional buffs for your troops, depending on the type – which is paid for every unit in the entire army, every turn. So while having a magic barrier or health regen on your assault cavalry might sound great, the cost is insane. I saved up 60,000 weapons to get through the final part of the campaign with the troops fully augmented, you need it because the mission fights, especially the final campaign fights can be tricky, so you need your super powered mega The demon hit as hard as he could.

The lords and heroes you can choose from are clumsy but hard-hitting, including the very powerful Hashite battle wizard and more. I decided to play as Ashendrazos, who is a very powerful spellcaster, but has some fantastic items and an amulet of regeneration, which also allows him to act as a tank in many situations.

While the main goal was to power the big maneuvers, I must admit that it took me around 160 to fully click. This is partly due to the engaging Chaos Dwarves playstyle and lineups that allow you to deploy very different armies, monsters, infantry, expendable tanks, fast flying units, ultra-range artillery or melee machines – Chaos Dwarves has it all. I even have an army made up almost entirely of heavy shock cavalry in the form of half bull half dwarf centaur, partly because I’m constantly being attacked by annoying ogres, dwarves and lizardmen who apparently think raiding people’s front yards And to take their population in shackles is not to be frowned upon.

So, it’s very attractive, almost perfect. There were a few issues, and CA did make me aware of all of them before playing, which were the placeholder meta graphics, and the characters getting stuck. There is also some delay in the messages, like, I can ally and only get the message two turns later, no game breaking, no CA no notification. Oh, and some balance, but mostly other races.

My only complaint is that there aren’t any train mechanics, which is something the fiery dwarves are known for, and this will especially come in handy since you won’t be able to teleport to the location of the relic you’re looking for even if you have other units nearby, That means I spend at least 25-30 turns just traversing the map to the relic to get the right buff for myself, and the right way to power my drill. But all in all I had a lot of fun, it’s a better campaign than in the main game in my opinion, and since I can barely stop playing, they must be doing something right.