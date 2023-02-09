Home Technology Total War: Warhammer III is getting three new DLCs this year – Total War: Warhammer III
Technology

by admin
Creative Assembly has been pretty quiet lately with Total War: Warhammer III. After Immortal Empire’s latest update, there doesn’t seem to be much talk about strategy games. Recently, however, game director Rich Aldridge gave us an update on what’s coming to Total War: Warhammer III.

According to Aldrich, three are currently planned for 2023.“Experience”one of which launches in April, and the other two are set around vague release windows in summer and winter.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jWKhLAbyWcQ/

It’s unclear what these experiences will contain, but many believe some new armies and legendary lords will be heading our way. Chaos Dwarves, for example, were spotted in game files back in the summer of 2022, so fans have been anticipating them for a while.

Aldridge said some of the content“Will – hopefully – be on your wanted list. But I think there’ll be some nice surprises in there too.

What do you think these experiences will include? What surprises do you think might be in store?

