Technology

The iPhone SE has been one of many people’s favorite iPhone models because of its small body, Touch ID and other features, but this situation may change, according to Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, a display supply chain research firm. Once the iPhone SE will have the same 6.1-inch screen as the iPhone 14!

The new iPhone SE is rumored to be launched in 2024. It will be equipped with a 5.7 to 6.1-inch display screen, and the overall appearance will be closer to the iPhone XR. It will also change the popular Touch ID and remove the current Home button. , instead add bangs and configure Face ID, but it may also be used with Face ID with Touch ID on the side buttons, just like the iPad Air and iPad Mini.

However, regarding the most popular camera functions and the “Dynamic Island” part, the news did not mention whether the iPhone SE will be upgraded, and Apple has recently confirmed that it will completely change Lightning to USB-C in 2024 due to EU regulations. , Friends who are considering switching phones in the future should pay more attention.

