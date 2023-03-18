Start a big adventure in Gensokyo! The bullet hell action RPG game is here!

Seya Co., Ltd. announced that the bullet-hell action RPG game “Touhou New World” developed by “Ankake Spa (あんかけスパ)”, the “Touhou Project” development group “Ankake Spa (あんかけスパ)” under Marvelous Inc. 』, the Nintendo Switch™ version is scheduled to be released on July 13, 2023 (Thu).

※The Steam® version is scheduled to be released on July 14 (Fri).

※PlayStation® 5/PlayStation® 4 version is also scheduled to launch a digital download version later.

The game’s official trailer was also released today. In the film, you can enjoy the scenes of Reimu and Marisa dodging gorgeously in a state full of bullets and using shocking attacks. Also be sure to click here to watch.

“Touhou New World” is the latest work of “Ankake Spa (あんかけスパ)”, the development society of Touhou Project’s secondary creation game “Yaoyao Jianji Dream” and “Touhou Honghuixin”. In this refreshing action role-playing game, players can operate the 2 protagonists “Hakurei Reimu” and “Marisa Kirisame”, enjoying the fun of dodging storm barrages, sweeping enemies with powerful skills, and more!

■The boxed limited edition comes with a luxurious bonus!

“Touhou New World Reimu and Marisa’s Gensokyo Great Adventure Set Pack” Released!

In addition to the game body, the upcoming limited edition boxed version also comes with an art book, where you can enjoy the illustrations drawn by Mr. べにたま and Mr. Harunoしゅー. In addition, there are many well-known songs from “Touhou Project” as a bonus Original soundtrack CD of the arrangement version of “Touhou New World“.

The limited illustration outer box storage box is newly drawn by teacher べにたま, which shows the beautiful scene of Reimu and Marisa looking at the outside world from Hakurei Shrine.



【Box limited edition release date】

July 13, 2023 (Thu)

[Introduction to the contents of the boxed limited edition]’]

・「New World Special New Illustration Outer Box※Japanese Ver.」

It shows the scene of Reimu and Marisa looking out from the Hakurei Shrine to the world dyed with the color of the sunset. It is newly drawn by teacher べにたま.

・「New World Art Book※Japanese Edition」

A special book containing drafts, setting drawings, etc. drawn by several illustrators, including Mrs. Nayutama who drew illustrations for the game product box of “Touhou New World” and Mrs. Haruno Shizuー who was in charge of character design.

It also includes illustrations of “Yaoyao Sword Halberd Dream” and “Oriental Red Heart”, a must for fans of “Ankake Spa (あんかけスパ)”!

・「New World Original Arrangement Original Soundtrack ※Japanese Ver.」

The familiar music of “Touhou Project” is adapted into a barrage action RPG music suitable for this work! 29 treasured pieces of music are carefully selected from a large number of pieces to form the original soundtrack CD.

・Nintendo Switch™ game software “Touhou New World“

※The content of the limited edition other than the game software is the same as the Japanese version, please understand.

■Early Purchase Bonus! Set of 3 specially drawn illustration cards (Reimu・Marisa・Iki)!

Players who purchased the first production physical version will receive an accompanying gift – a set of 3 postcards with newly drawn illustrations by the teacher “べにまた”!

Be sure to check it out!



■The official video of “Touhou New World” has been released! !

With the confirmation of the release date of “Oriental New World” and the opening of pre-orders, a new official trailer will be released simultaneously.

In the official trailer, you can enjoy the witch “Hakurei Reimu” and the magician “Kirisame Marisa” use a wealth of skills and spell cards to stand up against the raging barrage and endless powerful enemies, and learn more about the charm of this work .

In addition, it will also introduce playable elements such as enhanced status, and learn about various entrusted side tasks from the residents of Gensokyo, and get a glimpse of the outline of the main storyline of Gensokyo being attacked by crisis, please don’t miss it!





“Touhou New World” Official Trailer

◆”Touhou New World” product information

“Touhou New World” not only has the “Touhou Project” iconic “bullet screen” that can bury the level, but also has the ability to

It is a barrage action RPG game that combines the elements of “action RPG” with refreshing battles.

Taking the opportunity of the witch “Hakurei Reimu” and the magician “Marisa Kirisame” to meet the girl “Usami Suiko” who yearns for “Fantasy Gou”, she

They will cause a big commotion in “Fantasy Gou” and the outside world, even involving the moon!

Take back the peace through deathmatch after battle!





■Story

Somewhere in Japan, there is a land called “Gensokyo” that is separated from the world by a barrier.

Reimu and Marisa lived their daily life there as before, but due to a sudden change, the two were teleported outside the barrier, wandering in unfamiliar streets.

There they met a girl named Sumireko, a psychic who longed for Gensokyo.

Was this encounter a coincidence? Their daily life will face earth-shaking changes──





■System

・Danmaku × Action RPG

Use sprint or jump to avoid the storm-like barrage, and use super gorgeous attacks to wipe out the enemies in a refreshing action game!

Use “skills” such as long-range attacks using amulets, and use “spell cards” that can inflict huge damage to reverse the battle situation, and compete with powerful enemies who release a large number of bullets.





・Freely adjust skills according to your play style!

Various skills can be obtained by leveling up, such as barrage for long-range attacks, martial arts for close-up attacks, etc. If you repeatedly use the various skills you have acquired, the level of the skill itself will continue to rise, and its performance will also increase accordingly. It is up to the player to practice multiple skills or specialize in one skill.





・Freely enhance various abilities such as life and attack power!

Use the reinforcement stones obtained from mission rewards to increase the player’s stats.

It can not only strengthen the attack power and the damage value of the attack key, create a fast attack style that quickly defeats the enemy, but also strengthen the life value or the number of recovery times, so as to slowly reduce the enemy’s physical strength in a long-term battle.



Adjust the values ​​according to your fighting style!

・Collect equipment according to your preferences!

Weapons, armor, accessories and other equipment can be obtained by completing tasks or defeating enemies.

Since the ability values ​​of each equipment are random values, players can freely find their favorite equipment. You can also go to the “Forging House” to reforge equipment, and randomly change the performance of equipment.





・Solve the troubles of the residents of “Fantasy Gou”!Rich variety of secondary tasks

The game includes a wealth of secondary tasks such as solving the troubles of humans, immortals, and monsters. Various requests will come to you, such as finding people, investigating changes, and conducting simulated battles with combat dolls. After clearing the level, you can get reinforcement stones that can improve the player’s status, as well as rare equipment that is beneficial to battles, etc. If you are unable to defeat a strong enemy in the main mission and get stuck, please try talking to the residents of “Gensokyo” with rich personality.





■Role introduction

In total, more than 30 well-known characters from the Touhou Project series will appear!

Here are the 3 main characters:

・Hakurei Reimu

A shrine maiden of the Hakurei Shrine.

The shrine is located in a remote area that is inaccessible, and there are almost no human worshipers.

Therefore, she usually drinks tea while looking at the sky, living a very leisurely life.

However, she also has outstanding talents in physical and spiritual power. In order to maintain the illusion

Nostalgic for the balance of power between humans and youkai in Hometown, she has solved many problems so far.

Repelling monsters unknowingly became her job, as long as there are monsters that endanger humans appear

Now, they will knock down the opponent mercilessly.

But he is always lazy in the practice of witches.

・Marisa Kirisame

An ordinary mage who lives in the enchanted forest.

Researching alone in the forest, forgetting to eat and sleep, has a twisted personality and refuses to admit defeat.

There are all kinds of magicians in Gensokyo, such as born magicians, or magicians who give up their human bodies to gain eternal life.

But she is a “human magician” who successfully used magic with a human body through down-to-earth research.

He’s a twist and a super hard worker.



・ Sumireko Usami

A girl who yearns for Gensokyo.

She is not only a superpower who can use various powers such as telekinesis and fire ability, but also has excellent academic performance. This makes her think that she is special, so she is out of place among her peers, and she hates being with people and doesn’t have any friends.

One day, after confirming that “Gensokyo” actually existed, she, who yearned for that mysterious world, began to look for a way to go there, so…

Since meeting Reimu and Marisa, adventures beyond her knowledge and imagination have begun.



【Product Information】

Game name: Touhou New World

Supported platforms: Nintendo Switch™／Steam®

※Steam® only sells the download version

※The seller of the Steam version is XSEED Games.

Release date: Nintendo Switch™: Scheduled to be released on July 13 (Thu)

Steam®: Scheduled to be released on July 14 (Fri)

Supported languages: Traditional Chinese・Simplified Chinese・English・Japanese subtitles / English・Japanese audio

Game Type: Bullet Hell Action RPG

Publisher: Marvelous Inc.

Sales: Seya Co., Ltd.

Game Rating: Supplementary Level 12

Licensed to and published by Marvelous, Inc.

Game name: Touhou New World

Supported platforms: PlayStation® 5／PlayStation® 4

Release date: undecided

Supported languages: Traditional Chinese・Simplified Chinese・English・Japanese subtitles / English・Japanese audio

Game Type: Bullet Hell Action RPG

Publisher: Marvelous Inc.

Sales: Seya Co., Ltd.

Game Rating: Not yet reviewed

Licensed to and published by Marvelous, Inc.

© Team Shanghai Alice © Ankake Spa.

