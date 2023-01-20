Listen to the audio version of the article

While tourism is struggling to find a possible solution to the effects of the climate crisis, such as the lack of snow, operators who have focused on long-term innovation and the digital transition are rewarded. There was a restart in 2022 and it was consistent with a boom in attendance. But this is even more true for ecommerce, thanks to the recovery of international travel and business trips. In fact, while the hospitality and transport market with 48.8 billion have not returned to pre-pandemic levels, e-commerce marks the overtaking.

Online and offline more and more integrated

In 2022, the total value of ecommerce in travel reached 27.6 billion, an increase of 3.7% compared to the values ​​of 2019, according to data from the Digital Innovation in Tourism Observatory that the Politecnico di Milano will present on 25 January. In particular, hospitality is worth 16.4 billion, up compared to 14.6 in 2019, while transport is close to overtaking it: 11.2 billion, compared to 12 in 2019 (it should be noted that data on transport includes the domestic market , incoming, outgoing while for hospitality the only components of incoming and domestic).

Results made possible especially for those who have been able to grasp some international trends regarding business models that put the consumer at the centre. The Polytechnic emphasizes in particular an ever greater blurring of borders. For example, hotel accommodation increasingly also includes non-hotel accommodation and in mobility, on the other hand, different solutions coexist in the same groups, from car rental to car-sharing, in distribution, on the other hand, physical and online are less and less juxtaposed and more and more integrated: for example, the Tui Group opens up to the sale of dynamic packages thanks to collaboration with third-party suppliers, adopting a new business model which leads it to look more and more like an OTA.

Advance the digital transition

The second trend, reads the report, concerns an ever greater centrality of sustainability, macroscopic in the aviation sector, with objectives of neutrality of emissions by 2050, but increasingly pervasive in other sectors as well. 82% of Italian accommodation facilities have activated actions for the use of low environmental impact products, 78% for the reduction of waste and 61% actions for raising awareness of customers and employees on the issue of sustainability. Finally, the value of partnerships to generate a more complete and attractive offer. The digitization of the journey remains a cross-cutting priority for all companies in all sectors of the sector. Travel agencies are investing in the digitization of the relationship, for example by using digital tools to send quotes (36%) and B2b2c platforms to sell services to customers directly online (25%). Even accommodation facilities are working to digitize the journey: ecommerce accounts for 51% of transactions (it was 44% in 2019). In transport, the incidence rises to 68% from 55% in 2019. The future horizon is drawn by China where new purchasing methods linked to live streaming and shopping via WeChat groups are spreading.

Protagoniste le start up del fintech e insurtech

«One of the trends that already emerged last year and which will accelerate this year is the ever-increasing role played by fintech and insurtech start-ups: innovative insurance solutions or blockchain-based services promise to play an increasingly relevant game also in travel» explains Eleonora Lorenzini, director of the Polytechnic Observatory, who also outlines long-term trends. «First of all, servitisation, i.e. the phenomenon whereby the offer of products is replaced by the offer of services. In travel, the phenomenon is more evident in the context of mobility, where the rental at least partially replaces the possession of the goods – explains Lorenzini – And then the growth in demand for subscription services, the Netflix model, leads us to reflect on the usefulness of exploiting the trend also in the tourism sector». For example, eDreams Odigeo with the Prime program, a subscription service in the travel sector, offers access to exclusive discounts and promotions on flights, hotels and car rental services.