Yocabè is an Italian startup committed to helping companies sell more and better on marketplaces such as Zalando, Amazon, Privalia and eBay and also this year, as already in 2021, it has compiled a map of world ecommerce sites: consulting it (it is visible below), you will discover some interesting news, from the constant growth of Zalando in Europe to the rise of the so-called M-Commerce in China, from the consequences of the war in Russia to the passion for beauty in India. Until the renewed interest in the medicationsunderstandable after two years of pandemic.

Shopping 3 things to know about Singles Day, waiting for Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday by Emanuele Capone, Andrea Nepori

11 November 2022



Italy, especially electronics and fashion

The first figure that emerges is that online transactions are on the decline, which is another thing that could have been expected after the boom of 2020 and 2021: according to the Salesforce Shopping Indexdigital commerce globally fell by 3% on an annual basis, which is a value that takes into account both the overall decrease in online traffic (-2%) and the decrease in total expenditure (-12%); in turn, global orders fell by 12% on an annual basis (-17% from computers and -8% from mobile).

Despite this, 87% of Italians shop online (last year it was less than 80%) and 11% of the products sold in Italy fall into ecommerce, for a value of 33 billion euros. According to Idealo’s 2022 Italian E-commerce Report, the most successful categories are electronics (54%), fashion and accessories (48%) and beauty products and perfumes (37%), which go to replace the best-selling products online in 2021which were clothing and footwear (36%), home electronics (36%), and books and construction items (23%).

In terms of traffic, the ranking of the top 5 marketplaces in Italy in 2022 it continues to be led by giants such as Amazon, eBay and Aliexpress, followed by Zalando, dominant when it comes to clothing, accessories and footwear, which recorded growth of almost 4% in one year; in fifth place is Manomano, dedicated to do-it-yourself.





What happens in Europe

Among the countries close to us, in France the most purchased products belong to the clothing and footwear (50%), books and media (29%) and electronics (25%) categories. Among the marketplaces, Amazon ranks first, followed by CDiscount, eBay, Aliexpress and Fnac, a French platform that resists at home. Here too, good performances by Zalando (growth of 54.4% of the average monthly visits) and Manomano, with a + 14.58% compared to 2021.

In Spain, whose market has grown considerably since 2017 (the number of those who buy online has gone from 59% to 73%), the most purchased products are clothing and footwear (64%), electronics (45%), books and media (40 %), cosmetics and skin care (37%). Here too, there is great space for general marketplaces such as Amazon, Aliexpress and the Spanish El Corte Inglés.

Il UK is distinguished by the weight taken up by food: According to the US Online Grocery Report 2022, a third of UK households’ food budgets are spent on ordering online. However, among the most purchased product categories, clothing and footwear stand out (64%), followed precisely by food (46%) and from books and media (40%). The platforms are more or less always the same, that is Amazon, eBay and Argos, followed however by Etsy and Asos.

Finally, the Germania: The products that end up most in German virtual carts are electronic devices (53%), clothing and accessories (50%), furniture (39%) and beauty care products (21%). Among the sites, behind the usual Amazon, Real, eBay and Otto, Zalando e Houzz, dedicated to furniture for the House.

All crazy about medicines

As we said at the beginning, it is interesting to note more and more space that drugs are takingespecially in the Scandinavian countries, Russia and India.

In Northern Europe, the share of those who buy online reaches as much as 98% and the categories that are the most popular are clothing and footwear (55%), pharmaceuticals (38%), electronics (34%) and cosmetics (29%). In Russia, the ecommerce market is growing (by 50% in 2022), although purchasing on foreign sites obviously suffered a sharp decline (-27%) due to Western sanctions after the invasion of Ukraine: i Popular products have to do with consumer electronics, followed by clothing, medicine and food. In the end India, which is the second largest online market in the worldwith almost 658 million active users: the most bought genres, which also recorded a significant increase, are beauty and personal care (+ 143.3%), footwear (+ 67.8%), eyewear (+66, 2%) and pharmaceutical products (+ 62.4%).





China and M-Commerce

India is the second largest online market in the world because the first is China: 90% of the population who access the Web go shopping and spends more and more, that is, nearly $ 300 million on clothing, nearly $ 400 million on electronics, and $ 190 million on toys and hobbies. It is also thanks to the phenomenon of M-Commerce (mobile-commercethat is, those who buy online from smartphones), also dominated by China, with a percentage equal to 80% against a global average of 67%.

Unsurprisingly, the group is leading the market Ali Baba: the giant includes Taobao, a generalist platform and one of the most visited sites in the world, Tmall, dedicated to high-quality clothing, personal care, furniture and food products, and Kaola, which many Western luxury brands use to preside over the market Chinese.

The United States and the rest of the world

If Xi Jinping’s country is the one where you buy the most online, the USA is the most connected: the number of people connected to the Internet has exceeded the threshold of 300 million for the first time (+8.4 million over 2021), with an Internet penetration rate of 92%. In the States, about 80% of the population purchases products or services online, focusing mainly on electronic devices (which have generated a turnover of over 161 billion dollars), fashion and beauty, and toys and hobbies.

In the end, the Middle East area, considered by analysts “a market with great potential”, characterized however by evident inhomogeneities in terms of infrastructure development: the country with the largest number of inhabitants connected is Iran, with over 78 million users, but the greatest penetration of The Internet is in Kuwait, with a percentage of 99% according to data from InternetWorldStats. It is interesting to note that among the most popular products, beyond the usual electronics and beauty, there is food, with a jump of over 250% compared to 3 years ago.

Social media trends in 2023 by Pier Luca Santoro

02 November 2022



A (global) market still being defined

Vito Perrone, CEO of Yocabèrecalled that “in 2020 and 2021 ecommerce has experienced a strong development” and that “the health emergency and restrictions have had an important impact on consumption habits of Italians: many have started to rely on digital shops more frequently and for different purchases than usual, such as food, household items and personal care “.

And however, “once the propulsive thrust of the coronavirus ended, the reopening of shops and the surge in costs led to a progressive slowdown in ecommerce above all relating to products purchased abundantly in the previous two years: this has led to a slowdown in growth, which in some sectors has turned into a decrease ”. Which is one of the reasons why “not only know the main marketplaces in each country and the relative weight in terms of traffic, but also which product categories are available for each of them, has never been more important for anyone who wants to expand online sales ”.

@capoema