Yesterday the first of the 3 events was held in Genoa Waiting for Italian Tech Week, the most important Italian event dedicated to technology, innovation and startupswhich will be staged at the OGR in Turin on 29 and 30 September next with almost 200 guests from all over the world.

29-30 September Italian Tech Week 2022, the future not to be missed: online registration is open to participate by Riccardo Luna 05 September 2022



There is great anticipation among fans as, as soon as the free registration to participate, many have already signed up. But there are still some places available and the first date, that of Genovait was an opportunity to do it: yesterday at 17.30, in the new headquarters of Talent Garden in the Baltimore Gardens area (map)the director of Italian Tech, Riccardo Lunainterviewed the scientific director of the Italian Institute of Technology, Giorgio Metta. The theme of the meeting is Robots and artificial intelligence, the technological agenda of the next legislature.

This afternoon a Torinoagain at 5.30 pm, in room 15 of the Politecnico, Luna will talk again with Juan Carlos De Martinco-director of the Nexa Center on Internet & Society, and with Lorenzo Pregliasco, co-founder and director of YouTrend. The theme of the second meeting is Meme and screenshots, the election campaign seen by social media.

The third and final meeting of Aspettando Italian Tech Week will take place in Milano next week, September 20, again at 5.30 pm, in the Isola del Talent Garden headquarters, and will be dedicated to Technologies to combat climate changealways with Riccardo Luna together with Enrico DeluchiCEO of PoliHub.