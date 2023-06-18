Toyota Corolla Hybrid als Kombi

NAfter more than five decades, the traces of life on skin and hair cannot be denied. But that definitely has its good side, sovereignty for example, it comes from being, not from appearances. The Toyota Corolla doesn’t have to fool anyone, especially not in the station wagon version that we drive. In any case, no one turns to the silver-gray test car, if only because it creeps up extremely quietly.

This hybrid deserves its name, in the city the proportion of electric driving is relatively high, although the power does not come on board via a plug, but only during braking. The fifth generation of the drive, which has been continuously further developed since the mid-1990s, is even more efficient, the small buffer battery stores 14 percent more electrons.

And so the consumption display in the city repeatedly showed a four before the decimal point. The Corolla also showed itself to be frugal and gentle over land, only when we demanded it at full throttle on the motorway did the 1.8-liter petrol engine (72 kW/98 hp) loudly express its displeasure at speeds of more than 5000 per minute known. You shouldn’t do that, it hails the average, which is set at 6.7 liters per 100 kilometers in mixed operation.

Sufficient space for standard Europeans

The Corolla offers in every respect the suitability for everyday use that has become a secondary virtue in automotive engineering. The front seats are also suitable for long-legged people on long journeys, behind them there is still enough space for standard Europeans. The tailgate opens wide, and anyone who then presses the buttons on the right and left in the trunk is happy about the rear seats that fold down by magic and exclusively mechanically, they create a flat luggage compartment of around 1600 liters in seconds. A little more contortion art is required just to dismantle the luggage compartment cover.









Unwelcome character traits also develop with age. The Corolla shows a tendency to patronize. We can still smile about the constantly incoming messages such as “window open”, this car could accompany us into dementia. But every now and then the electronics take hold of the steering wheel. On a small country road without a central reservation, we used the edge of the road to make room for oncoming traffic. It had to be countersteered hard to get the confused assistant on track.

You can get used to the special feature that the Corolla uses the data from the navigation system to recuperate strongly before the apex of the curve. The same thing happens when you run into a car ahead. The system should adapt to your own driving style, but little of that was felt. Artificial intelligence, if you really intend to wipe out humanity, you still have a long way to go!

The fact that the driver has time for such thoughts is also due to the fact that the Corolla keeps the rigors of the road away. The steering, which is not too direct, suits the compensatory character of the car, as long as you don’t select the sports program, which is superfluous here. Meanwhile, the female voice speaks the navigation instructions with an almost meditative tone. The tones come out clearly from the audio system, but without any particular highs or lows.

Everything will be fine, and looking at the price list hardly gets your pulse racing. The tested equipment variant “Team Germany” drives up including infotainment for 37,000 euros, the more powerful version with a 152 hp petrol engine costs 2000 euros more.