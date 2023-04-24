TP-Link Kasa KE100 Kit under test: Radiator thermostat with potential

Smart radiator thermostats (best list) help to heat rooms optimally and save energy at the same time (guide). They also allow you to conveniently set the temperature via an app. For an optimal temperature setting, it also makes sense to use external temperature sensors that are positioned where people are.

This allows the room temperature to be controlled more precisely than if only the sensor in the radiator thermostat were used. Finally, this is influenced by the radiation effects of the radiator. Since the open window detection in the devices is usually based on a sharp drop in room temperature, the devices react faster with the help of additional window sensors and thus save more energy than in standard mode. With additional smart sensors and devices, users can even take further measures for an optimal room climate (guide) and for better air quality (guide).

With the Kasa KE100 Kit radiator thermostat, TP-Link offers a solution that, together with a gateway, can control up to 32 thermostats. Our test report shows how well the Kasa KE100 works in practice.

Design, functions and scope of delivery



With a diameter of 56.5 mm and a length of 84 mm, the Kasa KE100 is relatively compact. And the hub, with which up to 32 thermostats can be connected, is not particularly large with dimensions of 72 × 70.3 × 51 mm. It is simply plugged into a socket and then connected to the home WLAN router via the 2.4 GHz network using the Kasa app. Communication between the hub and the thermostat takes place in the long-range sub-GHz band (Europe: 868 MHz). The distance between the thermostat and the hub can be up to 45 meters away, according to TP-Link.

The thermostat cannot yet be paired with the currently available sensors from TP-Link. But in the middle of the year, TP-Link wants to standardize the two smart home apps Tapo and Kasa. Then the KE100 should also be controllable by the Tapo app, so that it should be possible to link it to motion and window-open sensors from the Tapo line.

The Kasa KE100 is compatible with the radiator valve thread M30x1.5. The scope of delivery also includes three adapters for the Danfoss standard RA, RAV and RAVL. While the thread for the M30 connection is made of metal, the Danfoss adapters are made of plastic, like most smart radiator thermostats. The Kasa KE100 is powered by two AA/LR6 batteries with 1.5 volts. Rechargeable batteries or AA models with 1.2 volts cannot be used. According to the manufacturer, the two AA batteries should ensure that the thermostat can be operated for up to a year. Of course, the more frequently the thermostat has to adjust the radiator valve to regulate the temperature, the faster the batteries will run out.

In the front area of ​​the housing, the thermostat has a rotary control for manually setting the desired target temperature. In our opinion, this is also the best option, since nobody has to get used to it. And if there are children in the household who like to fiddle with the thermostats, you can activate a child safety device via the app so that the temperature setting using the rotary control is deactivated.

In the rear part of the thermostat housing there are LEDs on the top that display the set temperature, the battery status, as well as the WLAN connection and the operating mode such as heating according to plan (clock symbol). This is solved in a similarly practical way as with the Homematic IP Evo (test report) and Shelly TRV (test report). You don’t have to bend down to read the temperature, as is the case with thermostats whose display faces the front or the side, depending on how it is mounted.

Commissioning and settings



Commissioning the Kasa KE100 is not quite as easy as with the Shelly TRV with an integrated battery. Finally, you must first plug the hub into an outlet and insert the two AA batteries supplied into the thermostat. But before you do that, the thermostat should be screwed onto the radiator, since the calibration process starts immediately after inserting the batteries.

The battery compartment is accessible after detaching the front cover with the included plastic clip and opening the battery compartment’s metal clip. After inserting the batteries, close the battery compartment and case and start pairing the hub and thermostat with the Kasa app. An installation wizard with detailed explanations and helpful illustrations guides you through the setup, which takes just a few minutes to complete. Use of the app requires a TP-Link account (see also image gallery).

TP-Link Kasa KE100 Pictures

The internal temperature sensor of our test model does not record the room temperature correctly when delivered. But this is also the case with most other radiator thermostats. Finally, the radiation effect of the radiator ensures that the temperatures measured in its vicinity are often higher than the actual room temperature. In the device settings you can under the option temperature deviation make appropriate adjustments. There, users can also activate child safety, adjust the temperature setting for frost protection and switch on night mode. The latter ensures that the thermostat makes fewer valve adjustments during the night and thus works more quietly than during the day. You can also activate the energy-saving sleep mode in the device settings. This offers two states: valve fully closed or valve fully open. The first option makes sense during the summer months. Unlike the Shelly TRV (test report), however, the Kasa KE100 does not offer protection against valve jamming.

Otherwise, the app offers a clear display. On the start page (power consumption) there is a large button with which you can switch the thermostat on and off. You can use the buttons in the lower area to switch between power consumption (on/off switch) and temperature. The latter shows the current and the target temperature. Users can regulate the temperature in increments of one using the plus and minus signs or the setting ring on the temperature scale. The report shows the progression of the temperature, with the set target values ​​depending on the time, as well as the value for the frost protection setting.

Heating schedules and automations



In addition to manually adjusting the target temperature, users can Smart control Create heating plans that automatically control the thermostat. You can choose between the periods Monday to Sunday, Monday to Friday with individual control for Saturday and Sunday, as well as by individual days. In other words, you can create schedules that apply every day, or differentiate between weekdays and weekends, or are adjustable daily. However, the Kasa KE100 does not support location-based control (geofencing).

Smart home and voice control



The TP-Link thermostat Kasa KE100 can also be controlled by voice. The app offers linking options to Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant (see also picture gallery). As mentioned at the beginning, TP-Link plans to make the Kasa thermostat available in the Tapo app with an update in the second half of the year. Then possible combinations with Tapo sensors such as window open detection are conceivable. However, the thermostat cannot be paired with other smart home centers (best list) such as Homey Pro (test report), Home Assistant or Apple Homekit (guide).

Prices



TP-Link offers the set consisting of the Kasa KE100 radiator thermostat and the Kasa KH100 hub for just under 100 euros. It is currently available in stores for a good 70 euros. The previous low was just under 50 euros. Users can control up to 32 thermostats with the hub. The Kasa KE100 normally costs 70 euros individually. It is currently available in stores for just under 50 euros. The lowest price so far was just under 35 euros.

Conclusion



The smart radiator thermostat TP-Link Kasa KE100 Kit impresses in the test with its easy commissioning and operation. It reacts quickly to user inputs and has no weaknesses in terms of range thanks to sub-GHz wireless technology. With the intuitive app, heating plans can be created in no time at all. And you can also check on the go whether the smart thermostat is working as desired, for example via the temperature profile displayed in the app.

But there are also a few things that we didn’t like. The Kasa KE100 offers neither open window detection nor geofencing. It is also incompatible with Homekit and other smart home centers such as Homey Pro and Home Assistant. After all, TP-Link is planning an update at the beginning of the second half of the year, with which it should be possible to use the Kasa KE100 with the Tapo app. Then the various sensors from this line should be able to be coupled with the thermostat and ensure that the heating is stopped, for example, if a window is open. Once that is the case, we will update this article. And in Q4, TP-Link intends to introduce a Matter-compatible hub that the Kasa KE100 can pair with, allowing it to benefit from the standard as well. Then a coupling with other Matter-compatible smart home centers is conceivable.

