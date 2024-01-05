TP-Link Tapo C325WB surveillance camera in the test: Colored night vision without spotlight

TP-Link integrates a particularly bright lens with an aperture of F1.0 in the new surveillance camera (best list) Tapo C325WB. This means that the surveillance camera intended for outdoor use also provides colored night vision with a detailed display at night. The diagonal field of view is a generous 127°. It doesn’t offer an optical zoom, but the surveillance camera, which is equipped with a WLAN and Ethernet interface, produces images that are twice as sharp as Full HD models with a resolution of 2688 × 1520 pixels. And so the digital zoom can still impress with useful results.

The AI ​​integrated in the Tapo C325WB can differentiate between people, cars and pets when detecting motion, which reduces false alarms. The Tapo C325WB also registers when a virtual line is exceeded and it also offers tamper detection. Users can also set up privacy zones so that the selected image area is blacked out. This is a prerequisite for GDPR-compliant operation of the surveillance camera if it is aimed at someone else’s property or a public area.

Scope of delivery and other features



The Tapo C325WB surveillance camera is protected against moisture and dust according to IP66 and is ready for use between -20° and 45°C. The scope of delivery of the surveillance camera includes screws and dowels for mounting, waterproof adapters for Ethernet cabling and a 9-volt power supply. However, power supply via PoE is not possible.

Before using the lens, you should first fill the microSD card slot below the lens with a suitable microSD card. The camera is set up using the Tapo app, which requires a user account. An installation wizard helps with the setup, which is completed after a few minutes (see also picture gallery). If the Tapo C325WB is connected via an Ethernet cable, the installation wizard will still suggest pairing it with a WLAN. This has the advantage that both connection options are active and the camera automatically switches to WLAN when the Ethernet cable is removed. If the cable is then reconnected to the camera, the connection switches again to Ethernet. However, if you only set up the camera via Wi-Fi and later plug in an Ethernet cable, you will have to reset it in order to use the wired connection.

If there are problems connecting to the WLAN, it is recommended, as with all surveillance cameras that are limited to 2.4 GHz WLANs like the Tapo C325WB, to temporarily switch off the 5 GHz band of the router before putting it into operation.

Practical: Motion detection distinguishes between people, vehicles and pets



When it comes to motion detection, the Tapo C325WB can distinguish between people, vehicles, pets and other moving objects. In the test, however, with motion detection activated by default, false alarms often occurred due to branches, balloons and other objects moving in the wind. Only after we have switched off general motion detection and activated it only for people do we no longer register false alarms. The app clearly displays recordings of detected movements in the Play & Download area with a corresponding symbol depending on the type of detection. They can be event-based after an alarm or continuous.

You can also restrict motion detection via activity zones so that notifications only occur when there is movement in one of the specified activity zones.

With the Line crossing detection The Tapo C325WB registers when an object crosses a line previously created by the user. By default, the camera records violations from both directions. However, you can also limit the detection to one of the two directions. However, the function does not offer people counting.

Alarms and notifications



The camera’s alarm options are diverse and, in addition to the classic push notifications on the smartphone, also include alarm tones that sound via the integrated speaker on the back of the camera. There are three alarm tones to choose from. But you can also set a custom sound. However, the volume could be a little higher. In addition, you can have the integrated LED spotlight (spotlight) flash when an alarm occurs.

The ability to limit notifications by activity type and time is useful.

App and smart home integration



Control via the app is intuitive and the live stream is displayed quickly. In the main view there are switches for quickly activating certain functions. Users can easily deactivate the Tapo C325WB (privacy mode), switch the alarm and the labeling of the object that triggers the alarm on and off (see also picture gallery), as well as activate the intercom function. The latter offers good quality.

In order to integrate the Tapo C325BW into a smart home center or to control it using third-party software such as Synology Surveillance Station, you have to Advanced settings a Kamerakonto invest. This will enable Onvif compatibility. To integrate into Home Assistant or Homey Pro, you need to know the IP address of the surveillance camera as well as the corresponding service port in order to control the camera. Unfortunately, neither the app nor the manual provides this information. We only found what we were looking for in an FAQ from TP-Link. For Onvif this is 2020 and for rtsp it is 554.

Integration into Amazon Alexa and Google Home is easier. All you have to do is connect the appropriate skill so that the live stream can be output on an Amazon Echo Show, for example.

Became C325WB

Pictures

picture quality



The 1/1.79-inch sensor built into the camera records images at 2688 × 1520 pixels (QHD) or 720p at 20 fps. The camera does not offer an optical zoom, so you have to make do with digital magnification. Thanks to the 4 megapixel resolution, which is twice as large as Full HD surveillance cameras, the Tapo C325WB still offers acceptable results even when digitally enlarged (see also image gallery).

And the night vision is also impressive: the bright lens offers colored images of up to 0.0005 lux as the brightness decreases. When the night is pitch black, the integrated LED headlight provides colorful night vision. Users can configure this so that it switches on automatically. Manual activation is possible via the live view.

However, in difficult lighting conditions, incorrect exposures can occur. Even then, the Spotlight compensates for this deficiency. Overall, the image quality of the Tapo C325BW is excellent. While many other models also offer great recording quality during the day, the Tapo C325BW outshines the competition, especially when taking photos at night. Even the significantly more expensive Annke NCD800 (test report) is inferior to the Tapo C325BW (see also picture gallery).

However, the Tapo C325WB does not use the space-saving H.265 codec and instead records videos with the H.264 variant. Nevertheless, the live stream appears almost instantaneous in the app. And not just there: if necessary, it can also be seen on a smart display such as the Amazon Echo Show.

Prices



TP-Link sells the Tapo C325WB at a regular price of 120 euros. It is currently available for just under 100 euros. The previous lowest price is around 90 euros.

Conclusion



With the Tapo C325WB, TP-Link offers a powerful surveillance camera that, above all, has excellent night vision. This is thanks to a bright lens, which in most cases ensures a colorful and clear display without any additional headlight. You only have to use the integrated spotlight for colored night vision when it’s pitch black.

The motion detection worked perfectly in the test. However, you should limit it to people, pets and cars, otherwise false alarms can occur due to objects moving in the wind. On the plus side are the flexible network connection via WLAN or Ethernet, the easy operation and commissioning, the quick display of the live stream in the app and on a smart display such as Echo Show. And thanks to Onvif support, the Tapo C325WB can also be integrated into a compatible smart home center such as Homey Pro (test report) or Home Assistant (test report) or operated with third-party solutions such as Synology Surveillance Station (guide).

If you are looking for a powerful surveillance camera for outdoor use and want to operate it locally without a cloud connection, the TP-Link Tapo C225WB is the right choice.

However, there are also a few points of criticism: A power supply via PoE would be desirable, so that you don’t have to be close to a socket. And TP-Link should store the ports for Onvif in the app and you can also build in the creation of an RTSP link there, so you don’t have to search for it for a long time. It’s also a shame that there is no desktop application to control the camera, and access via browser is also not possible.

