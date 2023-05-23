Tracer 9 GT+ with all kinds of high-class extras

Dhe relatively young radar club has a new member: Yamaha has joined the illustrious group that already includes BMW, Ducati, Kawasaki and KTM and is now also using radar technology from Bosch for innovative assistance systems. Unlike the brands mentioned, the Japanese integrate the electronics into an existing motorcycle without fundamentally revising it. And they do that, unusually, in the sub-litre segment; elsewhere it’s all about the big calibers.

Equipped with a nine hundred three-cylinder engine, the sinewy, slim Tourer Tracer 9 GT+ now has almost the entire high-tech arsenal of the luxury tourer or adventure flagships from other manufacturers: radar-based adaptive cruise control (ACC), semi-active chassis, shift assistant, all other assistance systems such as Cornering ABS, traction control capable of banking and slide control. On top of that, there’s a brake assistant as a world first in the two-wheeler industry.

All of this can be accommodated in a compact tourer that weighs just 230 kilograms, which is powered by the excellent three-cylinder known from the MT-09 and leaves nothing to be desired with 119 hp at 10,000 rpm. The Plus version of the Yamaha Tracer 9 GT represents the new top version of the agile Tracer family. It is – almost – fully equipped with a solid center stand, two 30-liter side cases and ten-level heated grips. 230 kilos plus a few extra kilos for the suitcase are not much. The price for the motorcycle, which can be delivered from June, starts at 16,900 euros including ancillary costs. A lot for a nine hundred, not too much for a fine tourer.

Lots of technology, little weight

A striking difference to the Tracer 9 GT, which is still on offer, is the ACC, the large, clear and informative TFT display in the cockpit, including map navigation and new, finally easy-to-use handlebar switches, which are even backlit at night. Can Yamaha’s plan to offer high-tech in a compact form work out?









picture series



Yamahas Kompakttourer

:



Slightly plus



she could. Because compared to a BMW R 1250 RT, a KTM 1300 Super Adventure S or a Kawasaki H2 SX SE, the sporty tourer has one major advantage: its lower weight. A not insignificant point for the target group of such technically advanced multifunction tools, as the buyers are often around 60 years old. Since fewer kilos are often perceived as a plus. Less (weight) is more (handling) without sacrificing features and comfort.

Impressive strengths despite small blemishes

And with its technology from the engine to the chassis, the sinewy, slim Japanese is excellently positioned. A mostly very well-functioning third-generation quickshifter for changing the six gears without a clutch is also available, as well as cornering ABS, traction control that is active when leaning and now the distance cruise control. He does his job flawlessly at first glance and can be a useful thing. We were not able to adequately test the brake assistant on the test drive on the occasion of the new vehicle presentation. According to the manufacturer, there is a visual alarm in the cockpit and the braking force may also be increased automatically if the radar module at the front expects a collision because the driver brakes too cautiously.

The Tracer 9 GT+ cannot fulfill all wishes: Not for a keyless start system, nor does it have an automatic turn signal reset. A few practical little things are also missing: a smartphone storage compartment, a button on the handlebars to switch the standard grip heating on/off or a blind spot warning system are all part of it. In addition, Tracer drivers must like the unusual lighting equipment. Only the right headlight sends the low beam onto the road, the left one is solely there for the high beam. Viewed from the front, this division makes the Tracer 9 GT+ a “one-eye”. You can accept that, but you don’t have to like it. The cornering light that comes on when the car is leaning shines out of the “wrong” auxiliary headlight, which is lower when cornering.

Minor blemishes aside, the Yamaha Tracer 9 GT+ shows impressive strengths. She takes her crew relaxed and comfortably, but also dynamically to the chosen destination. Preferably on winding routes over mountains and valleys.