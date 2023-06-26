Home » Trade fair for process and factory automation for the economic region southwest
On September 13, 2023, the MEORGA is organizing a trade fair for measurement, control and regulation technology, process control systems and automation technology in the Friedrich-Ebert-Halle in Ludwigshafen.

Here around 160 specialist companies (including the market leaders in the industry) show their range of services, devices and systems, engineering and services as well as new trends in the field of automation. In addition, visitors can obtain comprehensive information about the current status of measurement and control technology in 36 practical specialist lectures.

The respective regional contacts are represented at the stands, and they attach great importance to solution-oriented technical discussions in a professional and service-oriented atmosphere at the trade fair. Not only are new customer contacts established, but also existing ones maintained.

The fair is aimed at experts and decision-makers who are responsible for optimizing business and production processes along the entire value chain in their companies. Admission to the trade fair and participation in the specialist lectures are free for visitors and should enable them to obtain information and interesting discussions without hectic rush and time pressure.

The required visitor registration takes place via our website. The visitor pass with QR code will then be made available here, which entitles you to free entry.

Event dates:

Day: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Time: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m

Location: Friedrich-Ebert-Halle

Erzbergerstr. 89

67063 Ludwigshafen

Organizer:

MEORGA GmbH

Sportplatzstrasse 27

66809 Nalbach

Fon: 06838 – 8960035

Fax: 06838 – 983292

Mobil: 0177 – 9661899

Email: [email protected]

Internet www.meorga.de

MEORGA has been organizing regional special trade fairs for measurement, control and regulation technology, process control systems and automation technology with great success for over 15 years.

Due to the growing cost pressure in companies and the associated restrictions on business trips, local trade fairs – on the doorstep – are becoming increasingly popular and are a benefit for both exhibitors and visitors.

Contact
MEORGA GmbH
Anya Speicher
Sportplatzstrasse 27
66809 Nalbach
06838 / 8960035

